5 Steps Towards Living a Beautiful Life

Everyone wants to have a beautiful life. We often find ourselves, and others around us complaining about how they don’t have a good life. But have we ever stopped and thought about what exactly a beautiful life is? What is it that defines a ‘good’ life?

If you ask psychologists, they would say that it is not so much about how much you have earned or gained in life, but about how happy you are with your accomplishments that defines the goodness of your life. And that is somewhat true. In life, everyone can’t have everything. While you may feel envious or jealous of things that others have and you don’t, what should be mattering more to you is the things that you have and they don’t. It’s all about being at peace with yourself and enjoying the gifts that life is giving you.

Listed here are a few steps towards a beautiful life that you can take to understand this concept better.

1. Know Yourself Better

The first step is to introspect and understand yourself better. You need to know what your goals, dreams and aspirations are. What is it that keeps you happy? Try and know what is it that you are actually seeking out in life, and that will help you to focus better on attaining your ‘beautiful’ life. This process saves you from distractions, so you can focus wholly and fully on what matters most to you.

2. Work Towards Your Beautiful Life

You have to accept and realize the fact that nothing will come to you served on a platter. If you want your dreams to be fulfilled, then you will have to work towards it. And when you have this understanding deep down, then you will start enjoying the process more, cribbing less about the toughness and harshness of it because the end product will keep you motivated and inspired all the time. You will feel content and happy with your progress, because you know that the result is just around the corner.

3. Love Yourself More

You have to stop being the sacrificial goat all the time. And you also have to stop feeling sorry about yourself. Only when you take regular breaks from work and reward yourself with happiness in the form of quality time with near and dear ones, or with things that you love doing the most, will you be able to experience joy. You have to keep pampering yourself every now and then to remind yourself that while the goals and dreams you seek to fulfill are still a little far, the time to enjoy life is ‘now’! It’s one life that you get, and you have to live it to the fullest, whatever the circumstances may be.

4. Practice Flexibility

Imagine a system where every activity you do gives you happiness on the basis of points. So if activity A gives you 1 point, activity B might be giving you 2 points of happiness. Now your heart really desires to do activity B. But circumstances are not favorable for that, and you can’t do it. However, you do have a choice and option to go in for activity A that will give you 1 point of happiness for sure. If you are rigid and say no to activity A, then you land up with 0 points.

But if you are flexible, then you will at least get 1 point of happiness. Something is always better than nothing, right? If you follow this philosophy for everything in life, then you are opening yourself to newer experiences and are also opening new avenues for happiness in your life. This makes your life more beautiful than you can imagine, and this approach will benefit you a lot in the long run.

5. Stay Committed

While being flexible and adjusting is important, it is also vital for you to not lose hope and stay focused on your dreams and goals. Sure, if the second best option comes your way, you should accept it gladly with open arms. But that doesn’t mean that you stop striving hard for the best and what your heart truly desires. Work towards your goals without losing hope and faith, enjoy the journey accepting whatever hurdles or rewards come your way, and soon you will find yourself getting positive results in all areas of your life.

You also have to change your perspective and start believing the fact that your life is beautiful the way it is right now. When you know that you already have a beautiful life, then you don’t look out for one. You don’t feel negative about your present state, and that helps you to enjoy life more. You have to understand that your life is beautiful now and that you are only working to make it better each day.