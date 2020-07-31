How To Fall In Love With Your Overweight Body?

In the skinny-obsessed world that you dwell in, it becomes really hard to fall in love with an overweight body. However, what you may not be realizing that by having a body like yours, you have an upper hand in many aspects that the zero-sized chicks don’t possess. There are so many good reasons to fall in love with your naturally blessed curves. Check out how you can make your overweight body the most boastful aspect of your personality.

Dress up well

Avoid wearing clothes that are meant for the skinny missies. Wearing clothes that are not meant for you will only make you appear fatter than you actually are. Clothes that are specially meant for plus size girls are available and wearing them will not only make you appear cute, but it will also take the attention off your fat.

Be comfortable in your skin

When somebody cracks a joke at you, laugh confidently instead of getting mad at them or feeling sorry for yourself. Unless you believe that you are blessed with a great body, you cannot expect others to love you for it. Hence, the first step is to feel comfortable about your body.

Get rid of negativity

You don’t have to put up with those who criticize you for your weight. Simply tell them that your obesity goes to show that you are enjoying life more than them. Hang out only with those who love you the way you are, irrespective of your weight. This will give you a positive image about yourself, and help you to love yourself the way you are.

Indulge yourself

There’s no need to be perennially obsessed about your weight. It is completely okay to occasionally indulge yourself in delicacies. So when you get a sudden craving for that chocolate mousse, don’t tell your desires to shut up. Follow a diet plan but don’t be obsessed with that.

Create your own style

Don’t be a trend follower. Wise people create their own. Just because the world is full of people who are obsessed about their weight, doesn’t mean that you also have to follow their path. Show them that you can be overweight and yet look beautiful with your creative style. Soon you will find, people around you will be trying to imitate your sense of style.

Pick a role model

Role models inspire you to do something that you really want to do. If you want to fall in love with your body, search for role models who are overweight, yet comfortable in their skin. Beyonce Knowles is one such celebrity who, in spite of being overweight, has a body to die for. Similarly, Drew Barrymore looks absolutely fab, in spite of her plus size.

Stop comparing yourself to others

You don’t have to look like a mannequin. Nor do you have to look like any of those skinny models who walk the ramp or get discussed in magazines. You just got to be yourself. So, don’t compare yourself or your body with others. The truth is 80% of the pictures are photoshopped and most of these models you watch, go under the knife or literally starve themselves.

Appreciate yourself

There must be so many things about you that make you stand out from the crowd. For example, some girls are blessed with beautiful eyes, others have lips to die for and so on. Instead of letting your weight bother you, love yourself for the positive attributes that you possess. Look into the mirror and compliment yourself often. Tell yourself that you’re beautiful and there’s no one else like you.

Consult your doctor

If increasing weight is bothering you a lot, take advice from your family doctor and follow it. Consult your doctor about any precaution that you should take. This will make sure that you are on the right track.

Your weight on the weighing scale is just a few numbers. It does not determine how beautiful you are. You can be beautiful, irrespective of your weight.