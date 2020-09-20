Top 6 Benefits Of Fruits

We all grow up listening to our elders talking about the goodness of fruits and their benefits for our body. Have you ever wondered why fruits make an important part of a healthy diet? Here is your answer.

Fruits are the best and the most tasty way to be healthy. They provide the body with all the required nutrients and their high fiber content makes them your body’s best friends.

They are natural medicines to fight against or reduce the chances of many diseases like heart disorders and diabetes.

Let’s look at different benefits of fruits.

1. Fruits and diet

If you are planning to adopt a healthy lifestyle, what would be the first thing that would strike your mind? Fruits? Of course, fruits would be your obvious choice. Whether it is for losing excess weight or to embrace a vibrant lifestyle full of energy, fruits are inevitable.

Fruits along with high nutritious value and soluble diet fiber have 80 percent water content. And as we all know, water is essential for good health. Very often, you do not consume the required or recommended quantity of water i.e. about 7 to 8 glasses, which can be fulfilled by including fruits in your diet.

2. Fruits and health

Fruits contain many antioxidants like Vitamin C and anthocyanins that protect the body from many diseases and also help in improving your immunity level. Also, the presence of many minerals, vitamins, antioxidants and phytonutrients helps in keeping your body healthy.

3. Fruits and aging

Fruit components, as mentioned above, not only protect your body against diseases but they also work as anti-aging agents. They help in rejuvenating the cells and tissues, hence delaying the process of aging with the help of antioxidants.

4. Fruits and weight loss

Fruits also form the very basic component of the diet recommended for weight loss. Fruits do not contain calories, or fat and mainly contain simple forms of sugar. Different fruits like watermelon, grapes and many berries have a high water content that also help as fillers.

Other fruits like papaya and banana help in improving digestion. One of the best fruit for weight loss is apple. Eat an apple every day while following your normal weight loss diet, you will soon see the difference.

5. Fruits and skin

Eat fruits everyday and see your skin glowing after some time. Many fruits like apple, papaya, lemon, banana, orange, avocado bestow you with a healthy glowing skin. Some of these fruits can also be used as ingredients for face mask.

6. Fruits and pregnancy

During pregnancy, fruits provide a healthy source of nutrients for complete development of your baby. Fruits contain nutrients like folic acid, which is essential for the development of baby’s brain and spine and Vitamin C, which is crucial for shaping tissues, blood vessels, skin, muscles and other organs of the fetus. You can consult your doctor about which fruits are good for you if you are pregnant.