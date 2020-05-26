Sugary Drinks Bad for Women’s Heart

Women who drink sugary drinks each day may be at a higher risk of heart problems, researchers have warned.

Experts analysing data from the ongoing California Teachers Study, which began in 1995, have found that consuming one or more of any type of sugary beverage daily was associated with a 26 per cent higher likelihood of needing a revascularisation procedure, such as angioplasty to open clogged arteries, and a 21 per cent higher likelihood of having a stroke compared to women who rarely or never drank sugary beverages.

In this instance, sugary beverages were defined as caloric soft drinks, sweetened bottled waters or teas and sugar-added fruit drinks, not 100 per cent fruit juices.

“Although the study is observational and does not prove cause and effect, we hypothesise that sugar may increase the risk of cardiovascular diseases in several ways. It raises glucose levels and insulin concentrations in the blood, which may increase appetite and lead to obesity, a major risk factor for cardiovascular disease,” said lead study author Dr. Cheryl Anderson. “In addition, too much sugar in the blood is associated with oxidative stress and inflammation, insulin resistance, unhealthy cholesterol profiles and type 2 diabetes, conditions that are strongly linked to the development of atherosclerosis, the slow narrowing of the arteries that underlies most cardiovascular disease.”

According to the guidelines of the American Heart Association, women should limit added sugar to no more than 100 calories a day, which is approximately six teaspoons or 25 grams, while most men should consume no more than 150 calories a day, or roughly nine teaspoons or 38 grams.

And although diet soda may provide an alternative for some, the experts remind people that these products include artificial sweeteners such as saccharin, aspartame, sucralose and others, with water remaining the most accessible and healthy beverage to drink regularly.