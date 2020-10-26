If Your Body Suddenly Jerks While You Are Falling Asleep, This Is What It Means

Our bodies are very interesting things. They can actually inform us when something is not right. One of the things that our body does is twitching before you fall asleep. If this has been happening to you we want to tell you not to panic, you are not the only one.

Sometimes, after a long day, you are in your bed and ready to sleep. However, there is a sudden interruption by twitching and this makes you wonder what could be wrong. Just continue reading.

The Hypnic Twitch Before Falling Asleep

According to scientists, this is known as the hypnic twitch and it resembles a feeling or falling thus making your body twitch. Some scientists believe that it might be the consumption of caffeine before bed or certain medications like Adderal and Ritalin. However, this also goes for people who are very exhausted and who finally go to sleep, but too fast. This is due to the fact that the brain cannot keep up with the sleep phases.

One hypothesis says that this happens because you are starting to dream but you are not fully asleep and this is a symptoms of both of these things fighting.

Another evolutionary hypothesis claims that this happens because this was the body’s way to wake up our ancestors before they fell out of the trees.

Namely, when your brain is confused, it will restart and you will wake up with a burst of chemicals. This is however not dangerous for your health, but it is still not a very good feeling. There are still also those opinions that twitches are connected to early onsets of Parkinson’s disease or Alzheimer’s, brain injury or nerve damage. But this is if it is too serious.