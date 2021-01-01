Lack of sleep is one of the common problems faced by adults today. You wake up either really late or early with ugly bags under your eyes. Lack of sleep may also find yourself dozing away to glory all day round. Don’t let sleepless nights spoil your day anymore. Here are easy tips to wave goodbye to sleepless nights. Here we give you easy tips to sleep like a baby.

1. Take a bath with warm water

Warm water stimulates blood circulation in your body. It calms down your senses; as a result, you feel more relaxed. Coldwater, on the other hand, refreshes you. It will take away your sleep, so use cold water only in the mornings. Avoid cold water before going to bed.

2. Avoid negativity

Just a few hours before you’re going to bed, don’t talk about things that will affect your mind. For example, sharing a piece of hot gossip, or breaking up with your partner, or arguing with a friend or a family member, etc. If you do this, these thoughts will be playing in your mind all night. As a result, you will not be able to sleep properly.

3. Don’t watch an interesting movie

Movies that make you think should be avoided just a few hours before you go to bed. If you must watch movies, watch something that doesn’t require you to use much of your brain and also has a simple sweet ending. Avoid sci-fi, horror, suspense, and thriller movies. If you watch such movies, they will keep running through your mind all night.

4. Dim the lights

Bright lights will wake you up, even if you are drowsy. Instead, switch to dim lights that will have a calming effect on your mind. So dim the lights a couple of hours before you go to sleep. You can even use candles instead of electric lights. Finally, when sleep is kicking in, put them out.

5. Listen to calm music

The kind of music you listen to greatly influences your mood. So, even if you like to listen to heavy metal or any other kind of heavy music, see that you avoid it before going to bed. Instead, listen to soothing music that will relax your mind so that you find yourself at ease.

6. Put on your woolen socks

Wearing socks while sleeping will increase your blood circulation level. As a result, it will give you a better sleep. Many times, people don’t get sleep at night because of cold feet. If you wear socks, it will keep your feet warm, thus, giving you a better sound sleep all night long.

7. Manage your time

If you keep changing the time by which you go to bed, your body will find it difficult to adapt itself accordingly. Hence, fix a particular time to go to bed and wake up in the morning. Make it a practice to sleep daily at a particular time and wake up at a particular time. About 6 to 8 hours of sleep is more than enough for healthy living. See that you don’t sleep too much or too little.

8. Watch what you eat

Avoid drinking lots of water before going to bed, or else you will end up spending the night visiting the loo. Also don’t eat much before going to bed, because it will result in indigestion and affect your sleep. But see that you don’t starve either; otherwise, you will not be able to sleep well on a hungry stomach.

Do all of the above and watch yourself sleeping like a baby for days to come. Sweet Dreams!