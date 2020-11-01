Exams are indeed some of the most stressful days of your life. What you can do is make things a little better for you during such days. Who said that exam days call for wearing the first thing that reaches your hand in your closet?

And who said that you have to tie your hair into a messy bun? You most certainly don’t need to keep yourself so unkempt during your exams! Even though the pressure may be over-bearing, you must find a solution to this problem.

We’ll assist you with that if you insist. We bring you time-saving tips that will help you learn how to look chic, even during exams.

1. Tie your hair into ponytails

Ponytails are neat and tidy. It hardly takes anytime to bundle up your hair together and tie it using a rubber band. Pick a cute colored one!

2. Let your hair loose

If you hardly have anytime to spare and are naturally blessed with a beautiful mane, just let it down. You will find yourself looking no less than Rapunzel even during your exams.

3. Wear a stylish watch

Now a watch is a must during exams, right? So why not wear a super-stylish one? Pick a watch with an extremely stylish polish and look. Choose one according to the size of your wrist.

4. Wear cute footwear

During exams if you are looking for something that hardly takes anytime to put on and is super-comfy, you can choose ballets.

They are so feminine and make your feet look completely divine. If you are looking for something lesser feminine, you can choose sneakers. You can even wear summer sandals, slippers or low heel pumps.