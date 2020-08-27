Women’s Fashion Trends that Never Go Out of Style

I know you’ve seen a list like this before. But sometimes a timely reminder about the trends we can cling to in this fickle old world of fashion – can be just what the doctor ordered. These are some of my favourite fashion trends that are in my wardrobe, in some form or another, year in and year out.

The Plain White T-Shirt

Why do we forget that simplicity is sometimes the epitome of style? The white t-shirt goes with everything and can be dressed up or down. However, it must be said that the perfect white tee can be like fashion gold; the road to finding the right one is not always easy.

A crew or round neck will suit most people but if you’re busty or curvy like me, look for a v-neck or scoop neck instead, flashing a little more skin creates a better balance on us. Once you find a neckline that flatters your frame, make sure it’s not too clingy or see through, then buy 3 – because who can be bothered going through that process every time!

A Striped Top

The horizontal stripe. You can’t lose with a classic navy and white stripe. This style translates beautifully to red, green, mustard – or whatever the colour of the moment is. It always adds a little je ne sais quoi to your look.

Red Lipstick

A red lip is one of my absolute essentials. It can elevate jeans and a t-shirt from #momlife to style maven, and can just as easily add va-va-voom to your most glamorous evening wear. My two favourite reds are Lady Danger by MAC and Rita by NARS. The former being an orange based red and the latter a blue based red.

I think they both look great on. So my advice to you is; don’t pigeon hole yourself until you’ve tried a good variety of reds. What suits you comes down to more than just your skin tone – your eye and hair colour have a big impact too. Once you find that perfect shade of red, you’ll never look back.

Tortoiseshell Glasses

Such a timeless classic. I find tortoiseshell to be much less harsh than black glasses on ones face. Of course, statement glasses are always fun, and certainly have their place, but I forever find myself reaching for the classic tortie’s to add the final flourish to my outfits.

Trench Coat

Long the favourite of chic European women. If you have yet to experiment with this style, can I please encourage you to at least try one on. I truly felt sartorially transformed the first time I wore one. This tailored looking piece will really highlight your waist when it’s neatly belted and paired with heels – perfect for a day in the office.

Or on your day off, wear it open with jeans and sneakers, or perhaps, knot the belt at the waist, and pair with ballet flats for something in between. To me, a trench coat just says ‘this lady knows what she’s doing’.

Dark Skinny Jeans

Let’s face it, denim ain’t going anywhere in a hurry. When I think of jeans over the years, I think of Farrah Fawcett in her flares and skateboard in the 70’s, Brooke Shields and her Calvin’s in the 80’s, Cameron Diaz pairing her jeans with stilettos for the red carpet in early 2000.

The point is – denim is versatile and by all accounts, here for keeps. The wash or distressing might change from time to time but a pair of dark skinny jeans will see you right through almost any occasion. Add a velvet blazer and heels for a night out or chucks and your favourite white tee for perfect weekend style.

The Stud Earring

I’m a statement earring girl for sure. Big, loud colours and beads can be such a cost effective way to make a simple outfit more ‘fashion’. But sometimes an occasion, or an outfit demands a more low key approach. I wouldn’t be without my collection of little studs. The pearl for elegance. The diamond stud for understated dazzle. The plain gold disc that adds a quiet full stop to your look. Don’t overlook the dainty stud. She’s always been there for you.

The Little Black Dress

Would this list be complete if I didn’t trot the LBD out? Almost a cliché to say it. I have a black long sleeved dress for winter and a black sleeveless maxi dress for summer. Simple. And the perfect backdrop for my latest colourful sandals and earrings in the summertime or for interesting coats and jackets in winter. Dress it up with heels or dress it down with a denim jacket

So there it is! These solid wardrobe staples will be the stars of the show on those days when you have ‘nothing to wear’ and likewise, provide a background palette for new season trends as they come and go. Have a little dig in your wardrobe for these often over looked gems and remind yourself about why they are such keepers.