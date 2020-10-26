Unbelievable! Wedding Dress Made Out of Toilet Paper.

The results from the 13th Annual Toilet Paper Wedding Dress Contest are in and every ply is perfect on these runway-ready gowns. Contestants created stunning gowns made from nothing but toilet paper, glue, tape, and a needle and thread!

Cheapchicweddings.com hosted the Quilted Northern sponsored event at Peerspace’s Loft29 in NYC, and a panel of expert judges including Edward Meyer of Ripley’s Believe it or Not; Mara Urshel, co-owner of Kleinfeld Bridal and Michael Russo, Lifestyle Expert, TV Host and Celebrity Wedding & Party Planner weighed in on the designs. Dresses were judged on creativity, originality, beauty and the use of toilet paper.

Meet the resourceful ladies who cleaned up at this year’s contest:

Kari Curletto of Las Vegas, Nev. won the Grand Prize of $10,000. Curletto’s ethereal design featured a removable skirt covered in three-dimensional butterflies and a matching headband. She told Reuters in an interview, she was about to give up but then she went outside and the appearance of a butterfly inspired her grand prize-winning creation.

The second place winner, Susan Brennan of Michigan, was awarded $5,000 for her textured A-line gown with strapless floral-inspired bodice and a matching facinator hat.











