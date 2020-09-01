7 of the Most Stylish Pairs of Jeans for Women Over 50

There’s no denying that a good pair of jeans is essential to any wardrobe. Finding a pair that’s figure-flattering, stylish, and comfortable, however, can be a tall order — especially as we get older. Thanks to changes in our body shape that come with age, sussing out the best jeans for women over 50 can be a bit like finding a needle in a haystack. But fear not, friends — we’ve found plenty of pairs of denim that will not only fit you perfectly, they’ll be versatile enough to wear with everything from sweaters and fall boots to tees and tanks.

Read on for our best tips on how — and where — to find them!

Types of Jeans

First thing’s first: What type of denim is right for you? From trendy styles, like boyfriend jeans and distressed denim, to classic boot cuts or straight legs, the choices can seem daunting.

The good news is that outdated rules about choosing jeans solely based on your body type are long gone. Shorter women look just as good in bootcut denim as they do in slimmer cuts, and anyone can rock a pair of black jeans or a darker wash.

Ultimately, the best jeans for you are the ones you feel the most comfortable and confident in. The ideal pair won’t ride up or slide down, bunch up at the bottoms, or restrict you. They’ll feel like a second skin (almost as cozy as your go-to pair of leggings), while looking great both dressed up with a blazer or jacket or down with your favorite tee.

Jag Carter Girlfriend Jeans

In addition to boasting a cheeky name, boyfriend jeans are insanely flattering on most body types and look perfect whether you’re enjoying a casual lunch out or running errands on a weekend afternoon. With their hallmark loose fit and ankle crop (which also looks great rolled up), it’s no surprise that this jean style — a favorite of 50-year-old Jennifer Aniston’s — has been trending for years.

Nordstrom shoppers love this pair by Jag Jeans, which are stretchy, sleek, and make for the perfect match for your sneakers, loafers, and slides. They run true to size and flatter your curves — a huge plus for older women, who may see a change in their body shape with age.

Assured one shopper: “I’m between sizes and I sized up for comfort. They do stretch out a bit after wearing. They’re extremely comfortable, yet still flattering. I have an ample backside and thick thighs, and these somehow make my bottom half look good.”

Apt. 9 Tummy Control Jeans

If your tummy isn’t your favorite body part, you can keep it under wraps while still showing off your legs and booty with these tummy control straight-leg jeans by Apt. 9, which sculpt your backside and offer a tailored fit.

They’re available in 14 fun colors and prints (we love the snakeskin!), and, if the more than 330 5-star reviews are any indicator, they’ll quickly become your new go-to pair. One recent 63-year-old Kohl’s shopper loved these jeans so much, she bought a pair for her 35-year-old daughter, and both love the way they look. We’re sold!

J. Jill Authentic Fit Velveteen Jeans

Available in a wide range of sizes and lengths, these slim cotton velveteen jeans by J. Jill will feel so luxe, you’ll want to live in them. While they make for cozy, sophisticated finds for women of all ages, reviewers aged 55 and up are especially loving the five stunning, vibrant shades they come in (including mocha, barley, boxwood, flagstone, and black), which give them a dressy feel.

“Will be nice for some upcoming holiday events because I can dress them up or down,” wrote one buyer, with another adding, “I bought these jeans thinking I might be able to use them as holiday pants and they did not disappoint.”

PAIGE Hoxton Transcend Jeans

A high waist makes for an ultra-flattering cut on women of all ages, so you really can’t go wrong with these gray beauties by PAIGE. More than that, however, they have a lived-in feel that’s still elegant, making them a perfect choice for women over 50 who want to avoid skewing too young with their fashion choices.

Buyers love the soft, high-quality material and true-to-size fit. We also love the subtle gray hue, which allows wearers to switch things up, but is still versatile enough to wear to work or for more formal occasions.

Croft & Barrow Tapered-Leg Jeans

Tapered-leg jeans look great on all body types, and this plus-size pair from Croft & Barrow are as comfy as they are classic. Four colors (dark gray, super dark, medium stonewash, and dark indigo) and short and regular sizing options have made this denim a hit with its customer base: They’ve got nearly 330 five-star reviews, which praise the elastic waistband for supporting tummies after surgery and rave over the comfortable-yet-shapely fit they provide.

Frame Le Skinny De Jeanne Crop

Ripped jeans can make it seem like you’re trying to recapture your youth (and not in a good way!), but this pair by Frame features subtle distress at the knees that makes them look lived-in — not try-hard.

Their classic blue jean shade and flattering ankle length helps legs look long and lean, and the stretch denim fits true to size.

J. Jill Authentic Fit Cuffed Cropped Jeans

Cropped jeans are a must-have in warmer climates, and J. Jill has crafted the perfect pair. Complete with rolled cuffs and a frayed hemline that’s slightly fitted through the hips and thighs, they have a big fan base of 65 and older women, who say they go on like a dream.

“Easy fit and good looking,” one shared, with another adding, “I’m very pleased with my purchase of these cuffed jeans. They look and feel great!”

They come in six summery shades and feature a wide range of lengths and sizes, making these breezy, lightweight finds a must-have pick for your next beach vacation.