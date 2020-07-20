5 Best Ways to Include Sequins in Your Attire

Sequins add a lot of glamor and elegance to your outfits. Contrary to popular belief, one need not wear sequins only at a party or some other red carpet event. You can wear sequins in your daily clothing as well, as long as you know how to include it in your attire smartly, without going overboard with it. Listed here are some ways in which you can make sequins a part of your outfits easily.

1. In your accessories

If you have a casual day look ready with you, then you can add some glamor to it by just carrying a lightly sequined bag, or adding a scarf that has a little bit of sequins on it. This look can then be changed into an evening or night look too with a change of shoes, hairstyle and makeup.

2. On your clothes

If you are opting to wear sequins during the day, then look for toned-down versions of the same. Choose clothes that have patterns made out of sequins in darker colors, and pair them with neutral shades on other things as part of your attire. The bling element of a sequined skirt can be brought down by mixing with dull colored tops and shirts, while dresses can be toned down with the help of overcoats, waistcoats, blazers and jackets.

3. On your hair

Sequined hair accessories are quite popular. Opt for a sequined hair band to give a twist to your outfit, or opt for sequined scarfs that can be used to tie your hair into a ponytail. This is good for day looks, as well as night looks.

4. On your shoes

Sequined shoes can add glitter and style to just about any outfit. Your plain and mundane cocktail dress can become stylish and chic instantly with sequined shoes. You can choose from a variety of colors, and even go for patterned ones. Sequined pumps and wedges are the safest shoe options for proms, formal dinners, wedding parties and a lot more.

5. Part of your jewelry

A lot of street or junk jewelry is made from sequins. Choose from a large variety of designs to throw a little bit of bling and glamor on your casual or formal outfits. Preferably, use statement pieces singularly rather than opting for too many sequined jewelry pieces at the same time.

It’s a myth that sequins should only be chosen or opted for when you have to go for a party. You can break this myth easily by mixing and matching your clothing options and going in for casual day looks. It’s all about making the best use of sequins to add style and class to your outfit. So go ahead, and build your own fashion rules and trends by using sequins to your advantage!