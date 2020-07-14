How to Style Low Heels: Best 7 Elegant & Natural Outfit Ideas for Women

I feel like I have talked about all sorts of different types of high heels in this blog and I haven’t paid enough attention to the low heels. While it may sound a little counter-intuitive, wearing a pair of low heels can make you look very lean and tall.

You will be surprised by how a half-inch or one-inch low heels can make you look so much slimmer and leaner. And the most important thing is that they tend to not give your feet as much stress as the high heels. Anyway, to show you how to look good with them, I have put together a list of some of the best low heels outfit ideas for you.

Let’s check them out now.

White Cold Shoulder Chiffon Blouse with Ripped Jeans & Black Low Heels

To begin this list of simple, ladylike and natural looks, let me begin with a business casual outfit that is very easy to pull off. To achieve this look, you can wear a white cold shoulder sleeveless chiffon blouse. Pair it with a pair of greyish blue ripped skinny jeans. Wear a pair of black low heels to wrap up the look.

Blush Belted Khaki Jacket with Black Mock Neck Mini Shift Dress & Low Heels

This is also a very minimal outfit that can make you look both ladylike and slightly powerful at work. To achieve this look, you can wear a black mock neck mini shift dress and layer a blush belted khaki jacket over it. For the shoes, wear a pair of light pink and black cap top low heels to complete the outfit with elegance.

Black T Shirt with White Printed Mini Skirt & Baseball Cap

This is a pretty youthful street outfit that you may want to try. Simply wear a black t shirt with a white and black tribal printed mini skirt. Pair them with a black baseball cap. For the shoes, wear a pair of burgundy suede low heels to complete the outfit with style. You can also add a black leather handbag into the mix to look more attractive.

White Button Up Shirt with Blue Cuffed Jeans & Leopard Print Low Heels

To form this stylish and boyish outfit, here is what you can do. For the top, simply wear a white button up slim fit shirt. Pair it with a pair of blue cuffed straight leg jeans. For the shoes, wear a pair of leopard print low heels to complete the outfit with style. Add a blush pink clutch leather bag to wrap up the look.

Blush Pink Wool Blazer with Black T Shirt & Cuffed Jeans

To achieve this stylish and minimal outfit, here is what you can do. For the top, you can simply put on a black tee and layer a blush pink wool slim fit blazer over it to form some stylish layers. Pair them with a pair of greyish blue cuffed skinny jeans. For the shoes, wear a pair of black low heels to complete the look.

White Chiffon Sleeveless Top with Matching Wide Leg Pants & Grey Low Heels

This is a super refreshing and minimal outfit that can make you look very attractive and approachable. It is a perfect outfit for dating. To achieve this outfit, you can wear a white chiffon sleeveless top with a pair of white wide leg cropped pants. Pair them with a pair of nifty grey low heels to complete the outfit.

White Button Up Shirt with Blue High Rise Mini Skirt

To form this stylish and refreshing outfit, you can wear a white slim fit button up shirt at the top. Pair it with a pair of blue high rise denim mini skirt to make your legs look super long and slim. For the shoes, wear a pair of low heeled sandals to complete the outfit with a refreshing touch.