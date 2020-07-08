Diff Eyewear Unveils ‘Star Wars’-Themed Collection

The collection is tied to the 40th anniversary of “Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back.”

“Star Wars” fans are getting a new merchandise collection in celebration of the classic film franchise.

Diff Eyewear is marking the 40th anniversary of “Star Wars: The Empire Strike Back” with a new collection of sunglasses inspired by the franchise’s most well-known characters, including Darth Vader, Princess Leia and R2-D2.

“As the classic movie franchise continues its longstanding influence on our culture, this partnership signifies a remarkable milestone for our brand,” said Zach Gordan, cofounder of Diff Eyewear. “We are ecstatic to introduce the Diff brand story, which all starts with our belief that vision is power, to a new, wide range of ‘Star Wars’ fans.”

The seven-piece eyewear collection reimagines existing Diff Eyewear styles in new colors inspired by “Star Wars” characters. Standout pieces include a Darth Vader-inspired black aviator style that resembles the character’s mask and a rose gold-framed cat eye style named after Princess Leia.

The collection also includes round gold-rimmed glasses inspired by C-3PO, round tortoise shell glasses inspired by Boba Fett and blue-lensed aviators inspired by R2-D2.

Each style comes with its own unique glasses case and “Star Wars”-themed cleansing cloth. The C-3PO and Princess Leia styles are also available in prescription glasses.

This is the latest collection Diff Eyewear has created that’s tied to a major film franchise. Last year, the brand released two eyewear collections inspired by Marvel’s “Avengers: Endgame” and “Captain Marvel.” The brand also recently teamed with R&B singer H.E.R. on a four-piece sunglasses collection in February.