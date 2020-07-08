8 Cool Girls Day Out Ideas

Girls day out is fun as you can have an awesome time with your besties! Chatting your heart out and doing things with your friends will help you to relax as well. Are you planning something with them? Here are some cool ideas for you, read the post below to know.

1. Go for lunch

Nothing beats a lunch outing with your girl gang. Create a group event and call all your friends to a restaurant of your choice. You have an option of Dutch. Have some awesome time with your girl gang chatting about things in life. Don’t forget to take some fun selfies while you are having a good time with them.

2. Take part in fun marathon events

Marathon events are fun if you take part with your girl gang. Wear same colored clothes and run for a cause with your friends. This can really be fun because you will make the most of your time with them. This also helps to increase your bonding with your girl pals. Know about these events and do participate in it.

3. Go for some adventure

Take to an adventure trip with your friends. Plan something for a day. Choose a place near your city and go for a trek trip with your friends. Or else, choose a place where you can go for river rafting with your girl gang. The idea is to have some adventure fun with your friends so that you have an awesome time together.

4. Go for a drive

Well, the best way to hang out with your friends is to go for a drive down the highway or downtown. Don’t forget to pack your favorite snacks and play tracks for your road trip. Have a good time chatting along and singing along on your drive. This would surely be a time that you would never forget in life.

5. Go for tattoo fun

Make your bond of friendship strong by some tattoo fun. You heard that right. Book an appointment to your favorite tattoo parlor, and get an initial of your girl gang tattooed on your arm. All your friends can do the same thing. Or else, make something which would keep you blessed in the company of good friends.

6. A beauty spa session

What better way to enjoy with your friends! If you and your girl gang love beauty sessions, then book a beauty spa for a day. Head to the place with your friends and have a beauty time with all of them. A spa session along with beauty can also be a relaxing experience for your girl gang.

7. Movie mania

Well, if your girl gang loves movies, then book your tickets to the latest movie. Have some rocking time with your girl gang watching movies and having popcorns. Tease and have fun while doing this. The moments you spend with your friends would never come back in life, so live every moment with fun.

8. Cooking session

If you are inviting your friends for lunch, don’t make the lunch alone. Instead, keep a cooking session where you would make lunch with all of them. Joint cooking session would really be fun with all the mischief and teasing around. Relish the lunch that you guys make together, because its your time.