Get ready to update your wardrobe with these coolest fashion trends spotted from our favorite fashion bloggers for Summer 2020. From classic pieces with an updated twist to fresh tailoring, there’s a myriad of looks for everyone’s personal style.

So we put together this guide for you of covetable pieces for summer inspired by our favorite It-girl outfits. Here’s what you can expect your fashion-forward friends to be wearing this summer, and what to invest in to be among them.