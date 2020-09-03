CMA Awards 2020: From Miranda Lambert To Luke Combs, Here’s The Complete List Of Nominees

CMA Awards 2020 Nominations were announced recently at Good Morning America. And since then it has been creating waves all over the internet. While several music artists like Carrie Underwood, Eric Church, and Keith Urban have been nominated, Miranda Lambert & Luke Combs lead the list.

Miranda Lambert hasn’t got 3,4 or 5 but total 7 nominations thanks to her success lately with 2019 album Wildcard and lead single Bluebird.

As per uinterview.com, The singing star has been nominated in categories like Entertainer of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Female Vocalist of the Year. This has also made her most nominated woman in the history of the award show. Isn’t that incredible?

Luke Combs is following her with 6 nominations including the category of Entertainer of the Year. Pop duo Dan + Shay is also not far with 4 nominations thanks to their hit collaboration 10,000 Hours with Justin Bieber.

Below is the full list of nominations:

New Artist of the Year

Jimmie Allen

Ingrid Andress

Gabby Barrett

Carly Pearce

Morgan Wallen

Album of the Year

Heartache Medication – Jon Pardi

Never Will – Ashley McBryde

Old Dominion – Old Dominion

What You See Is What You Get – Luke Combs

Wildcard – Miranda Lambert

Music Event of the Year

10,000 Hours – Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)

Be A Light – Thomas Rhett, (feat. Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott,

Chris Tomlin, Keith Urban)

The Bones – Maren Morris with Hozier

Fooled Around And Fell In Love – Miranda Lambert (feat. Maren Morris, Elle King, Ashley McBryde,

Tenille Townes & Caylee Hammack)

I Hope You’re Happy Now – Carly Pearce and Lee Brice

Entertainer of the Year

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Carrie Underwood

Keith Urban

Single of the Year

10,000 Hours – Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)

Beer Never Broke My Heart – Luke Combs

Bluebird – Miranda Lambert

The Bones – Maren Morris

I Hope – Gabby Barrett

Song of the Year

Bluebird – Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby, Miranda Lambert

The Bones – Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins, Laura Veltz

Even Though I’m Leaving – Luke Combs, Wyatt B. Durrette III, Ray Fulcher

I Hope You’re Happy Now – Luke Combs, Randy Montana, Carly Pearce, Jonathan Singleton

More Hearts Than Mine – Ingrid Andress, Sam Ellis, Derrick Southerland

Female Vocalist of the Year

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

Male Vocalist of the Year

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Vocal Group of the Year

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Rascal Flatts

Vocal Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

Music Video of the Year

10,000 Hours – Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)

Bluebird – Miranda Lambert

Homemade – Jake Owen

I Hope You’re Happy Now – Carly Pearce and Lee Brice

Second One To Know – Chris Stapleton

Musician of the Year

Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle

Paul Franklin, Steel Guitar

Rob McNelley, Guitar

Ilya Toshinskiy, Guitar

Derek Wells, Guitar