CMA Awards 2020: From Miranda Lambert To Luke Combs, Here’s The Complete List Of Nominees

CMA Awards 2020 Nominations were announced recently at Good Morning America. And since then it has been creating waves all over the internet. While several music artists like Carrie Underwood, Eric Church, and Keith Urban have been nominated, Miranda Lambert & Luke Combs lead the list.
Miranda Lambert hasn’t got 3,4 or 5 but total 7 nominations thanks to her success lately with 2019 album Wildcard and lead single Bluebird.
As per uinterview.com, The singing star has been nominated in categories like Entertainer of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Female Vocalist of the Year. This has also made her most nominated woman in the history of the award show. Isn’t that incredible?
Luke Combs is following her with 6 nominations including the category of Entertainer of the Year. Pop duo Dan + Shay is also not far with 4 nominations thanks to their hit collaboration 10,000 Hours with Justin Bieber.
Below is the full list of nominations:
New Artist of the Year
Jimmie Allen
Ingrid Andress
Gabby Barrett
Carly Pearce
Morgan Wallen
Album of the Year
Heartache Medication – Jon Pardi
Never Will – Ashley McBryde
Old Dominion – Old Dominion
What You See Is What You Get – Luke Combs
Wildcard – Miranda Lambert
Music Event of the Year
10,000 Hours – Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)
Be A Light – Thomas Rhett, (feat. Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott,
Chris Tomlin, Keith Urban)
The Bones – Maren Morris with Hozier
Fooled Around And Fell In Love – Miranda Lambert (feat. Maren Morris, Elle King, Ashley McBryde,
Tenille Townes & Caylee Hammack)
I Hope You’re Happy Now – Carly Pearce and Lee Brice
Entertainer of the Year
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Miranda Lambert
Carrie Underwood
Keith Urban
Single of the Year
10,000 Hours – Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)
Beer Never Broke My Heart – Luke Combs
Bluebird – Miranda Lambert
The Bones – Maren Morris
I Hope – Gabby Barrett
Song of the Year
Bluebird – Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby, Miranda Lambert
The Bones – Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins, Laura Veltz
Even Though I’m Leaving – Luke Combs, Wyatt B. Durrette III, Ray Fulcher
I Hope You’re Happy Now – Luke Combs, Randy Montana, Carly Pearce, Jonathan Singleton
More Hearts Than Mine – Ingrid Andress, Sam Ellis, Derrick Southerland
Female Vocalist of the Year
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood
Male Vocalist of the Year
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
Vocal Group of the Year
Lady A
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
Rascal Flatts
Vocal Duo of the Year
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae
Music Video of the Year
10,000 Hours – Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)
Bluebird – Miranda Lambert
Homemade – Jake Owen
I Hope You’re Happy Now – Carly Pearce and Lee Brice
Second One To Know – Chris Stapleton
Musician of the Year
Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle
Paul Franklin, Steel Guitar
Rob McNelley, Guitar
Ilya Toshinskiy, Guitar
Derek Wells, Guitar