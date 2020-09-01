It’s Confirmed: New York Fashion Week Will Be Going Digital

While a few “physical” events will still be happening, the majority of the shows and presentations will be showcased online via a new platform

NYFW: Women’s SS2021 will be adapting to a fully digital platform for the upcoming ready-to-wear fashion season.

The Council of Fashion Designers of America has introduced RUNWAY360, a digital initiative that will allow designers to showcase their collections to both industry professionals and the general public. It comes as a response to the ongoing pandemic, of which the fashion industry has been a major sufferer.

The portal will support AR/VR, 360-degree capabilities, live video streams, e-commerce extensions, consumer shopping features, and social media integrations.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has upended the global fashion industry and hit New York particularly hard,” said Steven Kolb, CEO of the CFDA, in a statement. “Fashion week is a critical time when brands are able to connect with press, retailers and consumers, and I’m proud of how quickly the CFDA pivoted to support the needs of the industry by creating Runway360.”

When does NYFW: Women’s Spring-Summer 2021 Kick Off?

Instead of the usual week-long fashion week, RUNWAY360 will host virtual showcases from September 13-16. Each brand will be given 30-minutes to interact with their audience and will only feature 60 shows.

While designers like Marc Jacobs have decided to forgo the Spring-Spring 2021 showcase altogether, other notable names such as Tom Ford, Jason Wu, Carolina Herrera and Eckhaus Latta will be making an appearance.