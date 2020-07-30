8 Best Fashion Accessories To Try

Accessories add an extra element of style to your looks. No matter what the occasion or what you’re wearing, accessories can influence or even transform your look, magically. In the absence of accessories, your outfit will look incomplete. Here are some of the best fashion accessories to try out.

1. Hats

Hats have been worn by ladies since medieval times. In those times hats were a sign of beauty and royalty. Even in these modern times, hats look equally appealing. Apart from the fact that they look fabulous, hats are also used as a protection against the sun. They come in attractive colors and with so many options like fedora hats, bonnets, cloche hats, cocktail hats and sun hats. Try one that suits you most and find yourself the centre of attraction in any gathering.

2. Belts

Belts not only hold your pants up, but can also add dazzle to your outfit. Thin or wide, they go well with anything from dresses to denims. You can stylize a dull pair of jeans with a bejeweled belt. Similarly, you can sober down a flashy dress with a pale colored belt.

3. Shoes

Shoes are accessories that no matter how much you try, you can not resist gravitating towards them. You obviously cannot survive with one pair for all occasions, because there are so many of them to try on. Pumps, boots, keds, sneakers, stilettos or ballet shoes; they are all worth dying for.

4. Clutches

Apart from utility aspect, clutches are also stylish accessories that add tremendous glamor. Clutches are great to carry all those tiny little things like your lip gloss, eye pencil and cash etc. Let me tell you something. When you are posing for a picture and you don’t know what to do, flash a clutch in your hand and you will never go wrong.

5. Bags

If you want to carry something bigger than a clutch, a handbag is the most obvious option. Traditionally, bags were used to to carry things around and were treated as utility items. However now a days women use different handbags to make different style statements. Leather, synthetic, jute or paper bags; they all look fabulous when teamed up with any kind of outfit. A handbag makes the look complete.

6. Scarfs

You can use a scarf as a tie or a belt, hair band or a headgear, or you may simply use it to cover your face from the sun. Floral or plain, satin or silk, scarfs are great to add polish and sheen to any outfit. Try a classy scarf on a dull colored outfit, and that will transform the look of your outfit.

7. Earrings

They come in so many varieties for different occasions. Be it a grand party or just when you’re going to the movies, earrings are practically made for every occasion. You may pick precious gems like diamonds and pearls, or if you wish you can also pick metals like gold and silver. Apart from these, artificial earrings also come in a variety of options to pick from. Try the latest bling earrings and get magically transformed.

8. Watches

Today watches don’t just tell the time, they sparkle up your wrist with their stylish and sleek design. Watches of various brands come up with so many different varieties and designs each year that it becomes difficult to choose. You get watches for every occasion. The range of watches is mind boggling and with the advent of waterproof watches, they have become more popular

among women.