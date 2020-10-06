Prince William wreaked havoc on Prince Harry after involving Princess Diana’s brother in royal rift

Prince William and Prince Harry’s royal rift continues to get all the attention as new bombshell book reveals the hidden facets of their now-tarnished relationship.

As detailed in Battle of Brothers: William & Harry – The Inside Story of a Family in Tumult, William was unsure about Meghan Markle’s intentions when she started dating Harry.

He tried to warn his younger brother but Harry was adamant on wooing Meghan. Desperate to seek help, William then approached his uncle Charles Spencer, who is Princess Diana’s brother to convince Harry to think otherwise. 

This led to a bitter explosion between Harry and William, wherein the former reacted  with “a brusque and offended pushback.”

Historian Robert Lacey writes, “From time to time Diana’s younger brother had played something of an honorary godfather to both boys in the years since the death of their mother, and their uncle agreed with William to see what he could do,” Lacey continues. “The result of the Spencer intervention was an even more bitter explosion. Once again Harry refused to slow down.”

Harry “didn’t blame his uncle. He understood why Diana’s brother should want to help. Yet he was furious with his elder brother for dragging other family members into the row,” the book adds.

It goes on to state that because of that same resentment and rage, the “anger and mistrust – that distance – has lasted to the present day” between Harry and William.

