Prince William, Kate Middleton Didn’t Travel To The US To Have A Showdown With Sussexes

Prince William and Kate Middleton made headlines last summer after the release of Finding Freedom.

Back then, Woman’s Day claimed that the Cambridges were planning on going to the United States to confront Prince Harry and Meghan Markle about what was written about them in the book.

But a source told the tabloid that Prince William and Middleton flew to the United States, which means that their trip wasn’t just merely a plan.

“William has always toed the palace line of never complain, never explain, but Harry and Meghan have pushed him to his last nerve,” a source said.

The insider also claimed that Finding Freedompainted Prince William as a snob and Middleton as a villain. And they want to correct this misconception about themselves.

As such, the royal couple allegedly felt that confronting Prince Harry and Markle about their dubious claims is the way to go.

“William and Kate have tried everything else – phone calls, texts, quiet conversations behind closed doors – to no avail. They are prepared to travel to Los Angeles and have it out with them – no staff, no courtiers, no Prince Charles, No Queen,” the source said.

The dubious claims went on with the unnamed source saying that Prince William has had enough of his sister-in-law. And he feels that having a face to face showdown with Markle and Prince Harry is the only option he has left.

“He can’t believe it has come to the fact that he will have to turn up and buzz his brother through a security box in Beverly Hills just to save the monarchy’s reputation,” the source said.

However, Gossip Cop immediately debunked the tabloid’s claims by saying that they are untrue. In fact, the source seemingly contradicts themselves.

It is also unclear what exactly Prince William and Middleton want to confront the Sussexes about. After all, Prince Harry and Markle have been adamant at saying that they weren’t interviewed for the book.

They didn’t also reportedly give consent to their friends to talk to Finding Freedom authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand.

Gossip Cop stressed the fact that there was no showdown between the Cambridges and the Sussexes last summer. And there will never be one. If they have issues to settle, they will most likely do it privately and amicably.