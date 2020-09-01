WHAT! Brad Pitt’s New GF Nicole Poturalski Is In An Open Marriage, Also Has A Son

Brad Pitt has been creating a lot of noise over his personal life. This isn’t something new for his diehard fans. Every now and then, the actor is creating headlines over his relationships. He is currently dating German model Nicole Poturalski. But did you know she is already married? Below is all the scoop you need.

It was just last Thursday when pictures of their vacation went viral. Brad and Nicole were spotted getting off a jet in South Of France. Little did anyone know that the couple had met at Poturalski’s husband’s restaurant!

Nicole Poturalski is actually married to reputed German restaurateur Roland Mary. They are also blessed with a 7-year old son. It was during Once Upon A Time In Hollywood promotions, when Brad Pitt and his new ladylove met at the Berlin restaurant.

A source close to DailyMail has now revealed that Brad Pitt’s new GF is in an open relationship. A friend of the couple revealed the same as, “They are still married, but you could describe their relationship as an ‘open marriage.”

About Brad and Nicole Poturalski’s relationship, husband Roland isn’t jealous at all! “He has been married several times and has five children. He is not interested in negativity or jealous,” adds the source.

Well, we knew Brad Pitt had some out of box choices. But this one has left us all stunned. Previously, the couple was seen enjoying a lavish vacation. They even took a long haul flight from LAX to Charles de Gaulle and were seen travelling to a smaller city.

What’s more interesting is that Brad Pitt and Nicole Poturalski stayed at his estate Château Miraval which he had bought with Angelina Jolie.