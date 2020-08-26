Tom Cruise taking Suri from Katie Holmes, forcing daughter into Scientology?

Tom Cruise is, reportedly, plotting a plan to force his 14-year-old daughter, Suri Cruise, to join Scientology.

While speaking with The New York Post, former Scientologist Leah Remini slammed Tom Cruise. The actress also said that Cruise’s ex-wife, Katie Holmes, is a suppressive person in the eyes of Scientology members.

Leah Remini slams Tom Cruise

And because of this, Remini said that Cruise and the other Scientologists don’t want Suri to be associated with her mom.

“I’m sure his master plan is to wait until Suri gets older so that he can lure her into Scientology and away from her mother,” she said.

Remini also said that she’s proud of Holmes for being able to get her daughter out of something that could potentially be very toxic.

Katie Holmes wants Leah Remini to stop talking about her daughter, ex-husband

However, a source told New Idea that Holmes wants Remini to stop talking about her, Suri, and Scientology. While she’s thankful to the actress, Holmes doesn’t, allegedly, want to be associated with her ex-husband.

“Leah bringing them up all the time dredges up bad memories. Katie just wants to be left alone,” a source said.

Tom Cruise reportedly not a nice guy

Remini has been an outspoken critic of Scientology and Cruise for years. During her interview with the Daily Beast, Remini said that she was so scared of Cruise when they starred in the same movie.

“Tom has gotten away with being this ‘nice guy,’ because that’s what Scientology policy says – to create good PR in the world and make those ‘good actions’ known. But if you actually look at his actions, they’re not consistent,” she said.

Tom, Suri’s estranged relationship

And rumors about Tom Cruise and his teenage daughter have also been rife for years. National Enquirer previously claimed that the Mission Impossible actor refuses to have a relationship with Suri because of his religion.

“The church has this idea that children are just ‘thetans’ or spirits in a small body. Tom most likely believes Suri is just another ‘thetan’ in a body and he’ll see her again in another lifetime,” a source said.

Three months later, Star claimed that the actor finally reunited with his daughter. Suri, allegedly, gave up on the idea of ever seeing her dad, but Tom suddenly sent her an email.

“He explained why he’d been absent all these years and said he hoped to make it up to her if it wasn’t too late,” the source said.

However, one should take these claims with a grain of salt. Tom Cruise didn’t send his daughter an email. And they haven’t reunited.