Tom Cruise & Nicole Kidman’s Daughter Graces Fans With A Rare Selfie

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman’s daughter is known for posting quirky drawings and pictures of scenic landscapes on her Instagram page. But 27-year-old Bella Kidman Cruise has made an authentic appearance on the social platform by uploading a selfie. Read the article to know more.

On Tuesday, Bella posted a mirror selfie on her Instagram page. In the picture, Bella is seen wearing her hair down and sporting a black hat.

As soon as Bella Kidman Cruise posted the pictures, her followers started commenting on it. One person wrote, “You look beautiful,” while another commented, “Love this shot.” Another Instagram user noticed that the 27-year-old’s brow game was on point, and expressed with one simple word: “Brows”

Bella Kidman Cruise joined Instagram in January 2018. She rarely posts any of her pictures and mostly shares her artwork. Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman’s daughter posted the last photo of herself in May. With a silly face, Bella captioned the photo, “the procrastination station.” Have a look at the picture here.

Unlike many other star kids, Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman’s kids have always stayed away from the limelight and tried to keep a low profile. What’s your take on Bella Kidman Cruise’s adorable selfie? Do let us know through your comments. Stay tuned for more updates.