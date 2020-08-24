The Queen’s tears: ‘Prince Harry went ballistic’

Prince Harry was reportedly so furious Meghan wasn’t given immediate access to a particular tiara by the Queen’s long-time dresser that he exchanged strong words with his grandmother.

Royal biographer Omid Scobie claims Harry asked the Queen “what the hell is going on?” during a heated call over a headpiece Meghan wanted to wear for their 2018 wedding.

According to the new book Finding Freedom, ‘tiara-gate’ began after Angela Kelly “dragged her feet” when Meghan requested access to the tiara.

Harry is described as going “ballistic”, but a source close to the Duke has denied the allegations, branding claims as “totally untrue and completely ridiculous”.

The Duke of Sussex made headlines recently after it was it was reported he could be forced to return to the UK due to visa issues of being a UK national living in the US.

According to Express, royal commentator Angela Levin made the shock claim to talkRADIO’s Mike Graham, while discussing the possibly of the Sussexes ever returning to the UK.

When Mr Graham mentioned how Finding Freedom author Omid Scobie had claimed Harry and Meghan will return to the UK to continue their charity work, Angela weighed in.

“Harry will need to because of his visa, he cannot stay there indefinitely,” Angela said, before adding the prince’s lack of citizenship means he’s subject to certain tax implications.

The royal commentator went on to say that while the Duke may be forced to head home for various legal reasons, she hopes he does regardless to see his grandparents, father and brother Wills.

“They are his family and I don’t think Meghan will come with him and I am certainly sure they won’t bring Archie,” she said.

Also in the interview, Angela said it would be particularly difficult for Meghan to head back to the UK after her royal family past – despite recent reports she and Harry intend to do so.

“It was ghastly in every way, she even said she gave up her life for it [the royal family] and what a waste of life it has been,” she said.