Steve Irwin’s niece’s steamy bikini selfie with son!

Rebecca Lobie, the niece of the late “Crocodile Hunter” Steve Irwin, is certainly no stranger to a risqué bikini-clad selfie.

And on Monday she treated her followers to a sexy candid snap of herself sun baking on the beach in Queensland.

But this time, she posted a rare selfie with one of her young sons, as the duo enjoyed some time in the sun together.

“Love you,” Rebecca captioned the snap.

The 32-year-old is related to the late wildlife warrior through her mother Joy Muscillo, who is Steve Irwin’s sister.

Rebecca is married to husband Mick Lobie and the couple have two young sons together.

The family are currently bunkering down in Queensland, which has now shut its borders to other Australian states in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s understood Rebecca and her parents had a falling out with the rest of the Irwin family several years ago and don’t maintain contact with her cousins Bindi or Robert Irwin, or her aunt Terri.

She also never posts about her famous relatives on social media.

Instead, her Instagram feed is filled with confident bikini photos and happy snaps of her family.

Rebecca was previously managing director of the Irwin family business Australia Zoo, but now works as a restaurant manager near her home in Mooloolaba, Queensland.