Zelda Williams Shares an Emotional Note Ahead of the Anniversary of Robin Williams’s Death

On the sixth anniversary of Robin Williams’s death, Zelda Williams is remembering her father’s legacy by taking a break from social media. The 31-year-old actress Zelda Williams revealed that she would be stepping offline on Tuesday in honor of her father, who died by suicide on Aug. 11, 2014.

“Tomorrow is Dad’s anniversary death. As always, I will not be here,” she wrote. “It’s hard for me on regular, good day to remain the person expected to graciously accept the world’s need to share their memories of him and express their condolences for his loss.

As I’ve said in the past, while I am constantly touched by all your boundless continued love for him, some days it can feel a bit like being seen as a roadside memorial – a place, not a person – where people drive past and leave their sentiments to then go about their days comforted their love for him was witnessed.”

“But sometimes that leaves me emotionally buried under a pile of others’ memories instead of my own,” she continued. “After all, even roses by the truckload still weigh a ton. Tomorrow, it is simply too much.” Before signing off, she shared a number of resources for fans who are struggling. “Whoever out there needs to hear it, please use this as your signpost in the desert,” she wrote. “Reach out. Seek help. Keep fighting.”

Zelda has been very open about Robin’s legacy over the years and has shared a number of heartfelt tributes. Earlier this year, she paid tribute to her father on what would have been 69th birthday by donating $69.69 to local homeless shelters. The actor’s final days and lasting legacy will be further explored in the new documentary Robin’s Wish, which comes out on Sept. 1.