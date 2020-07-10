Why Do People Hate Alexandra Grant?

Alexandra Grant has somehow become quite the controversial figure in some circles. The presumed girlfriend of actor Keanu Reeves has been under intense scrutiny since she and Reeves first stepped out together on the red carpet.

Gossip Cop couldn’t help but notice the overwhelming response we got on any article that related Grant, much of which was negative, so we decided to look into the reasons people are so suspicious of Grant’s motives that they positively hate her.

All it takes to find yourself neck deep in the world of Alexandra Grant haters is to search the artist’s name on Twitter. Her name alone brings up a slew of tweets, most all of them negative. Despite the sheer amount of negative tweets (and this Gossip Cop writer scrolled for quite a ways),

It seemed like the same five or six people were driving much of the conversation, though their posts often had a handful of comments from other users. This has led us to believe that it’s a relatively small group of people pushing these rumors of Grant’s untrustworthiness.

There are several reasons why these people, many of whom are fans of Keanu Reeves, just can’t bring themselves to trust Grant. Her relationship with Reeves, and speculation about what exactly the relationship dynamics are between them, is probably the biggest reason people find Grant suspicious.

There is a bit of mystery surrounding the exact nature of Grant’s relationship with Reeves, which has fueled some of the speculation about the couple.

haha, muck rack hack #BriannaMorton must have missed Cheryl's statement that her own outlet, Gossip Cop, ran denying this steaming pile of horse poop!! And the comment nailed it. https://t.co/stxEREWfbK — Mr-Reeves News Blog (@mr_reeves_blog) June 30, 2020

In fact, this writer in particular faced some criticism for implying that there was more than a possibility that Reeves and Grant were dating. It was pointed out multiple times, both on Twitter and in the comment section of our own website, that a rep for Reeves had previously denied the rumors of a romance between the two to Gossip Cop. These commenters are mischaracterizing the quote we received from the rep, however.

The context of the quote is important, since Gossip Cop received it after we asked the rep about a recent tabloid rumor that Reeves and Grant were engaged. The rep wasn’t denying the fact that the two were in a relationship, just that the two were engaged. Here’s the full quote from the article in question:

“Your story is completely false and has no basis in any truth. This is completely fabricated for your own financial gain. If you publish anything else as our comment, then any such statement will be false and we will take appropriate action.”

This quote was not about Grant and Reeves dating in general — rather, it was about the particular rumor that the two were getting engaged, along with other potentially libelous insinuations included in the tabloid’s original story.

Questions about the validity of their relationship aside, some hardcore fans of Reeves believe that even if Reeves is truly dating Grant, then he’s either being used in order for Grant to rise to fame, or he’s being taken advantage of or otherwise coerced into dating her in the first place.People who hold this position usually mentions the fact that Reeves hasn’t seemed “happy” since he began seeing Grant.

#alexandragrant You have not saved him from anything, you have destroyed him pic.twitter.com/EiVUGFQzrT — WhiteWitch (@BTHNTL1) July 8, 2020

The evidence for these claims seem to be exclusively paparazzi photos of the couple entering and exiting buildings, generally juxtaposed with images of Reeves before he dated Grant. Though the only difference Gossip Cop noticed was more beard growth and longer hair on the actor, detractors of Alexandra Grant seem to be implying that the actor is letting himself go a bit, possibly as a symptom of depression.

It’s hard to tell exactly what point these people really wanted to make with these photos since it’s not entirely surprising that Keanu Reeves, an actor, has changed his appearance over the last three years.

Latest news from Berlin.#CarrieAnneMoss rocking out simple blouse and denim jacket, with face all annoyed because of #Paparazzi.#AlexandraGrant is dressed to impress, with a face all happy because of paparazzi.#KeanuReevess looks worst then ever. pic.twitter.com/3RbjGQdvAu — Copycat_2020 (@AppropriateAge) July 6, 2020

One of the most common narratives surrounding Keanu Reeves’ relationship with Alexandra Grant includes a conspiracy of sorts that claim that Grant has actually schemed her way into Reeves’ life and is using him to get more famous.

Gossip Cop has seen the blind items on gossip sites by someone claiming to be an “entertainment lawyer” who knows for a fact that Grant (though she’s not mentioned by name) tips off the paparazzi whenever she’s out in public with Reeves. As Gossip Cop has proven before, blind items probably shouldn’t be taken literally. For every rumor on these sites that are true, there are dozens that are totally false.

Hmm, who to believe – the muck rack hack #BriannaMorton or the entertainment lawyer? Muck rack hack loses. I'll go with the entertainment lawyer that revealed that a certain someone is a leaker! https://t.co/GXjEhc1ifb pic.twitter.com/eNjcngMq47 — Mr-Reeves News Blog (@mr_reeves_blog) June 30, 2020

Videos of Reeves and Grant together in public were overanalyzed, with both Grant and Reeves having their every expression, gesture, and change in tone dissected. In each case, Grant supposedly came across as self-obsessed, controlling, even narcissistic some insisted. That’s a bit of an overreaction, if you ask us.

To further defame Grant, some online denizens have searched through old photos seemingly from Grant’s social media pages, notably Facebook, to cherry-pick photos and status updates to prove that Grant either has a shady past, or that she is somehow mentally unbalanced. For instance, an obviously cropped photo of Grant has been circulating around the internet, ostensibly from Grant’s Facebook page.

The photo shows Grant wearing all black, with her hood pulled up, and with her arm outstretched at an upward angle. Some online commentators insist this photo depicts Grant making a Nazi salute, though the picture is cut off in such a way that it’s impossible to determine what sort of gesture Grant is making, let alone determine that it’s a highly offensive and historically cruel gesture like a Nazi salute.

Why don't you talk about this picture.



Picture is taken in Berlin, year 2013, #alexandragrant posing with nazie salute.



Her comment was :"Shhh"



Her friend comment was:"I will never tell". pic.twitter.com/8GfMUWyZyL — Copycat_2020 (@AppropriateAge) July 7, 2020

Another poster took screenshots of a series of posts Grant made on July 30, 2016 to what appears to be her Facebook page. The commenter claimed that the artist posted “23” times about the concept of truth that day, which this person then alleged was because Grant was supposedly having a nervous breakdown.

Of course this person does not appear to actually know Grant, let alone be some sort of medical professional who worked with Grant who made this diagnosis. It’s just a single person on the internet making this claim.

Since #TanjaVece throwing shades on #alexandragrant it will be interesting to see how AG experienced nervous breakdown because of Bojana.



June 2016, #bojananovakovic again entering in K's life (buying bike, having exibition)



AG posting 23 post about truth in a same day…lol😂 pic.twitter.com/UdTERZG1Pk — Copycat_2020 (@AppropriateAge) July 3, 2020

We are a bit skeptical of this number since in the screenshots included in the post, two identical postings are displayed, and due to the collage nature of the photo included in the tweet of the supposed “evidence,” many of the posts are cut off, so it’s impossible to see the time posted clearly, let alone the date.

Regardless, it’s no stranger to post multiple times in one day about the same topic as it is to dive through a woman’s social media postings from four years ago. Neither are necessarily evidence of some sort of breakdown, though perhaps a stronger argument could be made for the latter.

Interestingly enough, this writer received an email from a reader who had interesting information to share. However, we were unable to verify the information, thus we must present it at a rumor, not a fact. The reader claimed Grant had previously dated a photographer, a woman named Catherine Opie.

Therefore, the email continued, Grant was a lesbian. Once again, there are no credible sources reporting this information. Yes, Opie is a lesbian, and yes, there are photos of the two attending an event together with their arms around each other, but that is not proof of a romantic relationship. Besides, even if the two women had dated in the past, that doesn’t mean that Grant couldn’t be with Reeves.

Then there are the allegations about Grant’s professional life. Of course, since Grant is an artist, there are those who diss her work. That’s all well and fine — art is subjective and what one person loves, the next might not care for at all. There are other, more sinister whispers, however, that accuse Grant of devious crimes. Most of these so-called crimes stem from her grantLOVE project. Here we should apologize, for we incorrectly categorized the project as a charity in the past.

In reality, the project would more accurately be compared to the brand Newman’s Own. The grantLove project sells artwork then donates their profits to charities that support artists. There is a large amount of suspicion surrounding this project, with many critics questioning just where the money goes.

Obviously, Gossip Cop doesn’t have access to the project’s financials any more than the people who are asking these questions, so we can’t say for sure that nothing fishy’s happening. We do, however, feel very comfortable saying it’s highly unlikely.

It’s ok to not like Alexandra Grant or to think she’s not right for Keanu Reeves, but it’s another matter entirely to pick over someone’s life in this manner, let alone harass the woman. Whatever Grant’s been accused of can’t be worse than making things up about a person.

Honestly, many of these rumors surrounding Grant are actually quite insulting towards Keanu Reeves as well. Reeves has enjoyed a long career in Hollywood and has generally always portrayed himself as a savvy, smart individual. These rumors make him out to be some sort of doormat. We’ll put our trust in Reeves’ judgement over a random assortment of internet strangers any day.