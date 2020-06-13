Vanessa Bryant Reveals New Kobe And Gianna Tattoos

Vanessa Bryant has a pair of new tattoos to that honor the memories of her late husband, Kobe Bryant, and daughter, Gianna Bryant. Vanessa posted three videos of the tattooing process on her Instagram page Wednesday.

“I wanted my boo boo’s @kobebryant sweet message transferred on me,” Vanessa wrote in a caption on her Instagram page. “@nikkohurtado came through for me. Thank you!”

Vanessa did not explain what the message was, but instead made it clear the words are meaningful to her.

Bryant has been very vocal about her grieving process in the months following the deaths of Kobe and Gianna in a January helicopter crash. Last month, Vanessa found a letter that Kobe had written for her right before her birthday and she chose to wait until her birthday to open it.

“Yesterday I found an envelope labeled To: The Love of my Life. From, Tu Papi,” Vanessa wrote at the time. “I waited to open one more letter on my birthday. It gave me something to look forward to today. The irony is that Kobe had a photo of me drawn with an Angel holding me up by an artist on the cover. Missing the Love of my Life and my sweet little Mamacita- my fellow Taurus. Grateful to wake up to my 3 sweet girls today. Wish we were all together.”

Earlier this week, Vanessa also posted on what would’ve been Gianna’s 8th grade graduation.