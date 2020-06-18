Twitter Reacts To Kristen Stewart Being Cast as Princess Diana In New Movie

Kristen Stewart has landed a pretty big role for the upcoming film Spencer.

The 30-year-old actress is set to portray the late Princess Diana in the drama, Deadline reports.

Spencer “covers a critical weekend in the early ‘90s, when Diana decided her marriage to Prince Charles wasn’t working, and that she needed to veer from a path that put her in line to one day be queen. The drama takes place over three days, in one of her final Christmas holidays in the House of Windsor in their Sandringham estate in Norfolk, England.”

After the news was announced, many people took to Twitter with mixed reactions and shared their thoughts on the casting.

“‘Academy Award winner Kristen Stewart…’ YESSS,” one user wrote in support.

“People will talk sh-t as usual about Kristen playing Diana…but she will nailed cause she’s simply one of the Best actresses of our generation!!!!” another fan wrote.

Click inside to see more reactions…

Let me get this straight…Kristen Stewart…the American actress, is set to play Princess Diana? Okay, cool. — ersatz (@ersatzchick) June 17, 2020

I think Kristen Stewart is a good actress, but I also think an English actress should be cat to play a famous English woman. — Mohammed M (@HipCat32) June 17, 2020

Ummm….. Instead of Kristen Stewart how about somebody British? but seriously, how many awful movies are people going to make about Diana? Let the Lady rest https://t.co/SZqu9EFmFn — Drew (@JustRollinOn86) June 17, 2020

Why are we still acting like Kristen Stewart is this terrible actress? She’s proven multiple times in films other than Twilight that she is actually pretty solid. Like come on, it’s not 2009 anymore. — dexter grayson (@NotOrdinaryDex) June 17, 2020