Truth About Miranda Lambert’s Marriage

When Miranda Lambert wed NYPD officer Brendan McLoughlin, the tabloids wasted no time in making up wild claims about the two.

The country star is happily married to McLoughlin, but for some reason, the tabloids don’t support an A-lister marrying anyone outside of the industry. Because of this, Lambert’s marriage has been scrutinized constantly by the gossip media.

Was Miranda Lambert Leaving Her Husband After Three Months Of Marriage?

In March 2019, Star alleged Miranda Lambert was divorcing Brendan McLoughlin after being married for only 122 days. Lambert and McLoughlin wed in January of that year, but the outlet contended Lambert was “moving out” of their apartment. A supposed “insider” told the magazine Lambert was telling friends that marrying McLoughlin was “the biggest mistake of her life.”

A major issue, the dubious source continued, between the two was the long-distance nature of their relationship.At the time, Lambert shared a photo of her husband holding two rescue puppies on Instagram. If the two were “splitting up” why would she post such an intimate photo? We dismissed the incorrect story at the time

Miranda Relied On Booze To Deal With Marital Woes?

Not even four months later, In Touch falsely claimed Lambert was turning to booze to deal with her marital problems.

The publication insisted the couple were living “separate lives” less than a year into their marriage. “She was blinded by love when they met and rushed into marriage without truly getting to know him,” a so-called source alleged, adding that the couple’s “wildly different lifestyles” in New York and Nashville was taking a toll on their relationship.

The ridiculous story took it even a step further by insinuating Lambert “didn’t trust” her husband and was questioning if she made the right decision marrying the officer. The entire article was made-up. Lambert was not turning to booze to solve problems, the tabloid didn’t even have evidence to support this inaccurate claim.

Miranda And Brendan’s Marriage “On The Rocks?”

A week later, the National Enquirer boldly declared Lambert and McLoughlin’s marriage was on the rocks. According to the paper, the reason why the two’s marriage was in trouble was that McLoughlin’s family “doesn’t like the fact that his whole life has been turned upside down.”

The magazine also purported the couple were having “rocky moments,” including “boozy fights” and giving each other the “silent treatment.”

Miranda Lambert Came Between Garth Brooks And Trisha Yearwood?

And when the tabloids aren’t busy dissecting Lambert’s personal life, the unreliable outlets will then try to purport the country star is destroying someone else’s marriage. Earlier this year, we busted the Globe for incorrectly stating Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood’s marriage was in crisis over Lambert.

The ludicrous story maintained Yearwood was “insanely” jealous of Lambert because she could get any man she wanted. Brooks, the outlet claimed, wanted to “team-up” with Lambert, igniting his wife’s jealously. After investigating the story, Gossip Cop learned Brooks never asked Lambert to team up with him, making the entire tale false.

It’s time for the tabloids to get its facts straight and stop picking on celebrities’ marriages, particularly Miranda Lambert’s. The singer is happy and that’s all that matters.