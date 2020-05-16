Truth About Meghan Markle’s Secret Flings With Famous Men

Tabloids love publishing salacious stories about Meghan Markle, but there’s one trend in particular that paints the Duchess of Sussex as a stone cold maneater. Several rumors linking Markle to various famous men have emerged over the years, with one tabloid flat out claiming a paternity test proved Prince Harry wasn’t the father of Markle’s baby. Gossip Cop investigated each of these rumors when they first caught our attention, but now we’re taking a look back to see if our initial judgment was correct.

Months before she wed Prince Harry, the National Enquirer published a report that claimed Markle had “hooked up” with Matt Lauer. The disreputable outlet insisted the two had been “caught in a dressing room hook-up” following Markle’s 2016 appearance on the Today show. A supposed source for the outlet informed the gossip rag, “There was something going on between the two of them.”

Gossip Cop didn’t trust this ridiculous claim for even a moment. Instead, we reached out to our trusted source in Kensington Palace, who couldn’t speak on the record, but assured us there was zero truth to this story. This source also informed us that a Kensington Palace attorney had already reached out to this outlet over concerns about its inaccurate report, but the tabloid chose to run with their bogus story anyway.

A year later, NW claimed George Clooney and Meghan Markle had a secret fling. Clooney had recently stood up for the Duchess of Sussex, calling her “a really kind and smart and intelligent young woman” who was being unfairly “vilified” by the press. The publication couldn’t think of a single reason why Clooney would stick up for her, so they speculated that the two used to date.

“George and Meghan are great friends, but the way that he’s so publicly stood up for her recently makes it seem like they could have some kind of a past,” an alleged “insider” told the magazine. The so-called source adds, “After all, Meg would be exactly George’s type. She’s beautiful and wants to make the world a better place. Plus, she goes after what she wants. She wouldn’t have been afraid to make a move on George when they were both single!” Gossip Cop had no trouble finding plenty of evidence to prove this rumor false.

The article was vague about when Clooney and Markle first met on purpose because the only reason Markle knows the Oceans 11 actor is because of her relationship with Prince Harry. Clooney and Prince Harry have been good friends since they met while both working on philanthropic projects. The Duke of Sussex introduced his future wife to Clooney once they began to get serious. Markle never had a fling with Clooney, secret or otherwise.