Tracy Morgan Facing Court Battle Against Estranged Wife Over Daughter’s Custody

Comedian Tracy Morgan is facing a court battle over his young daughter as his estranged wife is seeking sole legal and physical custody.

The 30 Rock star announced he had separated from his second wife, Megan Wollover, in late July after almost five years of marriage. Now it appears the split could be about to turn nasty.

In Wollover’s divorce papers, obtained by the New York Post’s Page Six, the 33 year old has demanded sole custody of seven-year-old Maven, while she is also seeking child support and alimony from Morgan, as per their 2015 prenuptial agreement, and wants the funnyman to cover her legal fees.

In contrast, Morgan, 51, is asking for joint legal and shared residential custody of Maven, and wants court officials to decide on allocating parenting time “in the best interests” of the former couple’s little girl.

Morgan also has three adult sons with his first wife, Sabina Morgan, who he divorced in 2009 after 22 years of marriage.

The comic star expressed his sadness over the split when he made a public statement last month.

“Sadly, after nearly five years of marriage, Megan and I are filing for divorce,” he shared in a statement issued to People.com,

“This is a challenging time for all involved,” he added, “so I ask that you please respect our privacy.”

Get Daily Updates to Inbox!

Signup now and receive an email once I publish new content.

I agree to have my personal information transfered to MailChimp ( more information )

We will never give away, trade or sell your email address. You can unsubscribe at any time.

You may also like

Vin Diesel Starrer ‘Fast and Furious 8’ to Have Explosive Shoot in Iceland

Alex Jane

Katy Perry Spotted On Date With Diplo

Alex Jane

James Franco Says I Never Slept With Lindsay Lohan

Alex Jane
No any image found. Please check it again or try with another instagram account.
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign