Tom Cruise torn between ‘Mission: Impossible’ co-stars Hayley Atwell, Vanessa Kirby

Tom Cruise is being linked to two of his co-stars in Mission: Impossible.

Woman’s Day recently claimed that Tom Cruise is smitten with his co-star, Hayley Atwell.

A source told the tabloid that Cruise has a crush on the actress. As such, he couldn’t be happier to know that they would have intimate scenes with each other.

After claiming that Cruise has a crush on Atwell, the source also said that the actor is in no rush to settle down. The actor just, allegedly, wants to have an eye candy opposite him in the movies that he stars in.

Days later, In Touch Weekly claimed that Cruise has a crush on Vanessa Kirby.

“She’s gorgeous, and they have a ton in common. He’s fallen hard. The whispers are that their relationship has definitely shifted. Trust me, if you’re in the room with them, you can spot the connection,” the source said.

The insider also claimed that Kirby has all the qualities that Cruise is looking for in a woman. As such, he couldn’t help but feel attracted to the actress.

“Vanessa was kind of a villain in M: I 6 but Tom was so impressed by her that he made sure she was brought back for more. Besides valuing their privacy, they both love adventure, old films, Alfred Hitchcock, and the theater. She’s even trying to convince him to do a play in London which Tom is terrified of. They joke about it,” the source said.

When they’re not filming, Tom Cruise and Kirby, allegedly, hang out privately. And the tabloid even called their hung outs “late-night rendezvous” to suggest that they usually go out on secret dates.

“They’ve managed some Mission: Impossible­­-style rendezvous together to the English countryside. Vanessa is a catch! He may finally have found wife number four,” the source concluded.

However, the conflicting statements published by the tabloids prove that their claims are incorrect. Woman’s Day said that the actor isn’t ready to settle down. But In Touch Weekly is convinced that Cruise may have already found his fourth wife.

The only reason why Tom Cruise is being linked to his Mission: Impossible co-stars is because he’s still single. But if he’s really interested in Atwell or Kirby, he would be the one to share the news with his fans.