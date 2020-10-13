Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell look stunning during shoot-out scenes for ‘Mission Impossible 7’

Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell  appeared to be real survivors  during gritty shoot-out scenes for their upcoming film ‘Mission Impossible 7’ in Rome

Both the stars looked tense as they were asked to get out of a police car while giving defensive gestures during filming for the latest installment in the franchise.

The 58-year-old Oscar nominee looked sober as he held onto Hayley’s arm, with the beauty, in turn, holding up her hands during the scenes.

The Cinderella star and Tom won hearts with their stellar performance while filming the stunning scenes. They held their hands up in a defensive gesture soon after getting out of the car to follow the order.

Tom appeared to be a  real hero  in a silver waistcoat, matching trousers, a white shirt as he communicated with director Christopher McQuarrie between takes.

