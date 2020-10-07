The Ellen DeGeneres Show Continues To Drop In TV Ratings!

The year 2020 has been a nightmare for Ellen DeGeneres as she has been constantly surrounded by some serious allegations.

Right from giving a pay cut to the crew to creating a toxic environment in the workplace, Ellen has been in talks. After such controversial episodes, her talk show is facing a toll in television ratings since its premiere.

In the first week, the talk show had garnered 1.90 million viewership, as per the last report. But as per the latest report that has come in for the week of 21st September, the number has gone down further.

Yes, you read that right. According to the national Nielsen figures, The Ellen DeGeneres Show has recorded the viewership of 1.66 million for the week of 21st September. Now, that’s something the makers have to work on.

Meanwhile, recently actress Anne Heche opened up about her relationship with the celebrity host, Ellen DeGeneres.

For those who are living under the rocks, Anne and Ellen dated each other for three years. Their relationship lasted from 1997 to 2000. Recently, Anne opened up about meeting the celebrity host and how it changed her life.

Anne Heche was talking to her partner Keo Mostepe, on Dancing With The Stars. She said, “In 1997, I met Ellen DeGeneres at the Vanity Fair party. And that was the night that changed my life forever,” as shared by People.

“My movie premiere for Volcano, I had told them that I was taking Ellen as my date and I was told if I took Ellen I would lose my Fox contract. At that moment, she took my hand and said, ‘Do what they say,’ and I said, ‘No thanks.’

I took Ellen to the premiere and I was ushered out by security before the movie even ended and was told I was not allowed to go to my own after-party for fear they would get pictures of me with a woman…She was warning me, ‘This is going to happen,’” Anne added.

Anne further stated that her relationship with Ellen wasn’t very pleasingly accepted by society.