Taylor Swift’s Boyfriend Joe Alwyn Shared a Rare Look at Their Secret Utah Vacation

Taylor Swift’s British actor boyfriend of over three years, Joe Alwyn, isn’t the type to reveal much about their life together, especially on social media. But he gave the world a small glimpse at the Utah vacation they just took together on his Instagram on August 6, posting a shot of him, presumably taken by Swift, hiking in the mountains.

“⛰,” he captioned it simply, disabling comments. A source connected the dots to E!, confirming that Swift and Alwyn spent a few days in Utah before heading west to Los Angeles, where Swift has one of her homes. “Taylor has been based in Nashville, but she just went to Park City, Utah for a few days with Joe,” the source told the outlet. “They’re back in LA.”

The vacation shot comes around the same time Swift released the final bonus track from her new album folklore, “the lakes.” It’s only available on deluxe physical editions of folklore, but the song’s lyrics, posted online, seem to be about how Swift envisions her future with her “muse,” Alwyn, by her side (“I’m setting off, but not without my muse / No, not without you”). News of the trip also confirms that Swift and Alwyn are still very much together and that the breakup songs on folklore really weren’t about their relationship.

Swift and Alwyn have been together for almost four years now; they first began dating in fall 2016. Alwyn has made a point not to talk about Swift in interviews. In January 2019, he took offense at the two being called “strangely private” for keeping their relationship under the wraps.

Alwyn was asked whether he feels he has had to fight more for his privacy now, given his Mr. Taylor Swift status by Mr. Porter’s The Journal magazine. “I don’t think more than anyone else,” he said. “I don’t think anyone you meet on the streets would just spill their guts out to you, therefore why should I? And then that is defined as being ‘strangely private’. Fine. But I don’t think it is. I think it’s normal.”

Swift explained to The Guardian last August why she chooses not to talk about Alwyn in interviews. “I’ve learned that if I do, people think it’s up for discussion, and our relationship isn’t up for discussion,” she said with a laugh. “If you and I were having a glass of wine right now, we’d be talking about it—but it’s just that it goes out into the world. That’s where the boundary is, and that’s where my life has become manageable. I really want to keep it feeling manageable.”