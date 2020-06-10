Stassi Schroeder removed from TV show after racial attack on Faith Stowers

Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute have been fired from Vanderpump Rules over a number of racially insensitive comments they made in the past on former contestant Faith Stowers.

In a statement issued ever since the incident resurfaced, Bravo revealed cutting ties with longtime cast members — and newbies Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni — for their past racially insensitive remarks.

“Bravo and Evolution Media confirmed today that Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni will not be returning to Vanderpump Rules,” the network said in a statement to Us Weekly.

Schroeder and Doute have drawn ire for falsely reporting Stowers to the police in 2018 for a crime she didn’t commit.

“Racially insensitive comments from my past have resurfaced. It is important that I continue to take accountability for what I have said and done, while pushing myself to do better. I have grown significantly from the person I was then, and I am still filled with remorse and regret for the hurt I caused,” Schroeder, who has since lost several endorsement deals and was dropped by her PR agency, wrote.

“I am grateful for the people in my life that continue to check me and push me to evolve into a more educated person.”

Although Us Weekly reported that Schroeder did not reach out to Stowers privately to apologize, she did however address the matter in a statement.

“What I did to Faith was wrong. I apologize and I do not expect forgiveness,” she wrote. “I am also sorry to anyone else that feels disappointed in me. I am going to continue to look closer at myself and my actions – to take the time to listen, to learn, and to take accountability for my own privilege.”

Doute, on the other hand, maintained that her actions were not racially-driven, and apologised to Stowers.

“I’ve been taking some time to really process what I’ve been seeing, feeling and learning. And I need to address something specifically that happened a few years ago with my former castmate, Faith Stowers,” she wrote. “Although, my actions were not racially driven, I am now completely aware of how my privilege blinded me from the reality of law enforcement’s treatment of the black community, and how dangerous my actions could have been to her. It was never my intention to add to the injustice and imbalance. I’m ashamed, embarrassed, and incredibly sorry. I will do better. I have to do better.”