Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas welcome baby girl

Sophie Turner and singer Joe Jonas have welcomed their first baby. According to reports, the Game Of Thrones actress gave birth to a baby girl at a hospital in Los Angeles.

The name of the baby was not immediately known but the duo is expected to announce it shortly.

TMZ reported that the couple never revealed they were expecting a child.

Joe Jonas married Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner in a surprise wedding in May last year.

Their wedding took place just five months after Jonas’ brother Nick married Indian actress Priyanka Chopra.

