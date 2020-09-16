Simon Cowell Purchases Leona Lewis’s Home & Incur A $200k LOSS

When we talk about Hollywood celebrities owning properties, we can’t skip the name of Simon Cowell. The Britain’s got talent judge enjoys an impressive property portfolio with properties in Malibu, New York and London.

Reportedly, Simon’s former 2006 X Factor mentee Leona Lewis sold her L.A.’s celeb-favoured Hidden Hills home an off-market deal for $3.9 million to him. Not just that, Simon has now flipped the property onto the market for a tad under $3.7 million.

As per a report published in Variety, the Bleeding Love singer sold the 5,900 square foot estate within a year after purchasing it for $3.6m. The report reads, “[Simon] Cowell was prepared to step in and take a considerable financial hit for the ‘Bleeding Love’ singer.

Whatever the reasons for his willingness to lose several hundred thousand dollars on the deal, listings held by Mark John Williams of Marquis Realty Inc. indicate there are five bedrooms and seven full and two half bathrooms between the approximately 4,900 square foot single-story main house and a detached guesthouse.”

Talking about Simon Cowell’s property, the carpeted living room is airy and has a large fireplace as its focal point. Huge winders and numerous skylights in the vaulted ceiling ensure proper sunlight in the house. The report also says that the property enjoys a well-known neighbourhood like John Stamos, Drake and Jessica Simpson.