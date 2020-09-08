Selena Gomez will never appear in Justin Bieber music video

Selena Gomez would never appear in the music video of Drake’s new song, Popstar, featuring Justin Bieber.

Fans went crazy after Justin Bieber lip-synched the name of Selena Gomez in the Popstar music video. After that, rumors emerged she was set to make a cameo in the clip with her ex.

A businessman’s wrongful claim about Gomez

A source confirmed to People no one approached Gomez to appear in the music video. She, too, had no plans to be in it.

The rumors came from the Imperium Group CEO, Shazir Mucklai. The businessman sent out a press release, claiming he asked the 28-year-old star to appear in Drake’s latest project.

This move was said to be an effort to show everyone that there was no tension between the infamous exes.

Mucklai also claimed he would be partnering with Gomez and Sephora for her new makeup line, Rare Beauty.

However, a source close to Gomez confirmed Mucklai was not affiliated with either the pop star or her brand.

The Lose You To Love Me hitmaker had an on-again-off-again relationship with Bieber in the past. So, the 26-year-old Canadian singer made some noise when he mentioned her name in the music video.

Bieber’s wife, Hailey Bieber, also appeared in it. In the clip, he woke up next to his wife after having a wild dream. His manager, Scooter Braun, also made an appearance.

The abusive relationship Bieber, Gomez had

Although Bieber didn’t say anything about Gomez just merely mentioning her name, it seemed to be a big issue.

Some fans also lived for this moment, saying, “Justin Bieber runs the popstar game, and Drake knows it.”

Others didn’t like that Bieber needed to say Gomez’s name.

“I’m a pop star, but this s*** ain’t bubblegum, yeah. You would probably think my manager is Scooter Braun, yeah,” he sang. “But my manager with twenty hoes in Buddakan, yeah, ayy. Look, Ariana, Selena, my Visa.”

“It can take as many charges as it needs to, my girl. That s*** platinum just like all of my releases, my girl,” he continued.

According to Glamour, the lyrics were far from being derogatory. But, people started to have some thoughts due to the “emotionally abusive” relationship the two had.

“Twenty-twenty and Justin Bieber still has Selena Gomez’s name in his mouth,” one fan tweeted.

“One thing about Justin Bieber is that he’ll always find a way to get himself involved in anything Selena [Gomez] is a part of,” another added.