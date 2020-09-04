Selena Gomez On Her Battle With Depression: “Sometimes It Was A Challenge For Me To Even Get Out Of Bed”

Selena Gomez is all prepped up for her first makeup line called ‘Rare Beauty’. The collection is now live and you can go shop the favourite makeup products of the Boyfriend singer.

The Wolves singer has been through a lot in life. From being through heartbreak to facing physical and mental issues; Gomez has had a rough time in the last few years.

But guess what? Selena Gomez is now all good. A while ago, the Wolves singer released her new album and now her makeup line, this has got her fans really excited too as what’s next.

Talking to People, the Ice Cream singer got candid about health and asked for help and said, “(Being open) isn’t an easy thing to ask of someone. I’ve had to go away a few times for stuff I didn’t know (I was struggling with) and was confused by.

And then this stigma came: What would people think? But when I thought about it, my first answer was, ‘I don’t care, this is my truth.’ I’m not a stigma. I’m a person that walks their life.”

“As far as my career, I’m professional and I work very hard. At the same time, I do deal with mental health (issues) and I wanted that to also be known. In the beginning, it seemed hopeless. Sometimes it was a challenge for me to even get out of bed. I was like, ‘Why can’t I be like you guys?’ Over the years I’ve finally found my rhythm, but it took me time,” Gomez added.

“I’ve tried a ton of different things, but the one thing I’ve never stopped doing is asking for help. That was the hardest part, but I truly believe that that’s why I’m stronger. This is something that is the most important thing in the world to me ’cause it’s my mental health.”

On being asked, how she handle her negative thoughts, Selena Gomez said, “The first thing I do is find space alone because I [tend to] push and push myself so I don’t have to think about my feelings. I’ll go to my room, lie down, drink some water and take a few deep breaths.

Then if I need a friend, I call a friend. If I need my therapist, I call my therapist. On top of the heavy stuff, it’s important to just take time with yourself and be gentle. I know it can seem like bulls—t, but it’s true!”

That’s really brave of you Selena, we wish you nothing but the best for future endeavours.