Scott Disick & Kourtney Kardashian Snapped On A Dinner Date At The Same Place As Ex Sofia Richie

How awkward would it get if you bumped into your ex while at dinner with another someone special? On Friday, while on a dinner with Kourtney Kardashian at Nobu in Malibu, Scott Disick missed running into his ex-girlfriend, Sofia Richie.

The former couple, who have set the rumour mills churning about their reconciliation, was photographed at the same place as Sofia. Richie was also spotted having dinner with friends.

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick arrived at 9 p.m. and left around 10:30 p.m. Richie left a couple of minutes before they arrived.

In May, US Weekly confirmed that Scott Disick (37) and Sofia Richie (21) split after three years post-Disick checking himself in and out of rehab. The duo reunited in July, but parted ways for a second time earlier this month. A source told the publication that friends of the couple said their 15-year age difference had become an issue. Another source told the portal that Scott’s friendship with the Kourtney bothered Sofia.

In a sneak peek of the new season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kourtney spoke out on behalf of Disick, saying that whoever leaked the photos of him at the rehab ‘should be really ashamed of themselves.’

Kourtney Kardashian (41) and Scott Disick were a couple from 2006 until their separation in 2015. The couple shares three kids Mason Dash(10), Penelope Scotland (8)and Reign Aston (5). They have not let their separation affects the kids and have been co-parenting them.