Scott Disick Not On Talking Terms With Sofia Richie After His Flirty Equation With Kourtney Kardashian?

It was only yesterday that we told you about Scott Disick flirting with Kourtney Kardashian on Instagram. After reading the comments fans begged the ex-couple to get back.

And today what we are going to tell you might raise your hopes of their reconciliation even further. Read on to know more.

According to reports in E! News, Scott Disick and Sofia Richie have officially broken up following their July reconciliation. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and the model have broken up for good.

“They have been off and on for two months. Sofia really pushed to make things work between them after they initially broke up, but Scott officially called it off recently and they are no longer speaking,” revealed the portal.

As for why the gorgeous couple split? The source alleged that the couple’s age difference may have played a role in the breakup.

“Friends attributed their 15-year age difference becoming an issue,” the source continued. “He’s in a very much different place in his life, really focused on a more quiet lifestyle, his kids and his investment businesses. And Sofia, at 21 years, really still trying to figure what she wants to do which drove them apart over time.”

Well, breaking up with Sofia Richie, flirting with Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick sure knows his game well. Is he seriously thinking about getting back in the Kardashian family?