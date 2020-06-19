Why Savannah Chrisley and Nic Kerdiles Postponed Their Wedding

Back in April 2019, fans were excited to learn the Chrisley Knows Best star was engaged to Nic Kerdiles.

But last fall, the couple surprised followers when they explained that they were “taking steps back” in their relationship.

In a new episode of the Chrisley Confessions podcast released Thursday, Savannah shed some light into her current relationship status. And yes, she explained why it was the right decision to postpone a wedding.

“We made [the decision] together. We both realized that things moved way too fast and we needed to go back to dating,” Savannah shared while sitting down with her dad Todd Chrisley. “I just knew we had to work on things on a different level. We had to dig deeper and it’s hard. It’s 2020 and you know what, it’s okay not to follow the guidelines and the whole timeframe that everyone follows.”

Savannah also remembered hearing a piece of advice from one of her closest friends that stuck out to her.

“She said, ‘When you get married, the good things in your relationship become great and the bad things in your relationship become worse.’ And I truly sat on that and I thought about it and there was just so much that Nic and I needed to work through,” Savannah continued. “And there was a lot of pressure because we got engaged, it was public and everyone expected a wedding.”

According to Todd, he had already hired a wedding event planner and found three possible venues. In addition, Savannah knew she wanted to get married on May 9 because of her “papa’s birthday.”

But because of the Coronavirus pandemic, Savannah believes the wedding likely wouldn’t have happened either way.

“You just have to do what is best for you. If it would have been May 9, we would have been screwed. That would have been so bad,” Savannah shared before revealing her dad’s reaction to the postponed wedding. “For a minute he was in full manager mode…and then he caught himself and then went back into dad mode.”

She continued, “That made me feel good that he supported my decision. It’s been a whirlwind of things and we’re still working on things. We’re both in therapy. We’re doing what we know we need to do.”

Fans can watch more of the family’s big decisions when Chrisley Knows Best returns July 9 at 9 p.m. on USA Network. Catch up on old episodes online now.

(E! and USA Network are part of the NBCUniversal family)