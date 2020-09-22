Sam Thompson Moves On After Break Up With Zara McDermott? Spotted On A Date With Mystery Woman!

Has Sam Thompson moved on just over a month after his split with ex-girlfriend Zara McDermott? The Made In Chelsea star was seen spending some quality time with a stunning mystery woman during a night out at Amazonica in London on Saturday. Yes, we aren’t kidding? Read the full story to know more.

Reportedly, Sam was seen wearing a black T-shirt with matching skinny jeans and brown Chelsea. Needless to say, he was looking damn hot. And speaking about the mystery female companion, she was donning a cream coat layered over a beautiful mini dress and heels.

According to The Sun, Sam Thompson broke up with Love Island famed Zara McDermott because the reality telly beauty was unfaithful to him.

Well, now that Sam has moved on, he looked cosy with the pretty brunette as they were seen having an intense chat at the fancy Mayfair restaurant Amazonico. Reportedly, Sam kept his eyes down throughout to avoid any kind of media interaction.

Sam Thompson was in Suffolk with his sister Louise after breaking up with Zara. On Thursday, Louise took to Instagram and shared a story which featured Sam as he drove them to Suffolk in his Mercedes.

Louise’s boyfriend Ryan Libbey also joined the siblings. Louise also shared some stories of Sam Thompson singing along to ballads on the radio including Daniel Bedingfield’s If You’re Not The One.

Well, what’s your take on the mystery woman in Sam Thompson’s life? Are you happy for him? Do let us know your views in the comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for the latest updates on your favourite celebrities.