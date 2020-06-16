Salma Hayek wows Fans with Makeup-free Selfie

While the Mexican-American star is used to dazzling fans with bikini photos that celebrate her curves and proudly reclaim her age, her simple selfie is earning raves of its own, with many followers hailing her as a “natural beauty.”

“Always glowing,” read one comment.

“You really, truly are the most beautiful woman on the planet ever,” added a fan.

“You don’t need filters because you are a natural beauty inside and out,” another commenter wrote.

“You have that natural goddess-type beauty,” another follower agreed.

While her selfies are getting plenty of notice, Hayek is also using her platform for good. This weekend she helped raised awareness for the case of Vanessa Guillen, a 20-year-old soldier who went missing from Fort Hood in Texas on April 22.