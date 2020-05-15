Salma Hayek Leaves Fans in awe after Makeup-free Selfie

The timeless beauty took to social media on Wednesday to post a makeup-free selfie while relaxing in the pool.

“Agua #water #nomakeup,” Salma, 53, captioned the stunning barefaced Instagram snap.

The photo, in which the “Frida” star dons a pink bathing suit, garnered plenty of social media praise, with fans quickly throwing out words like “beautiful” and “stunning.”

The actress isn’t shy about sharing makeup-free selfies on Instagram. She recently even posed au natural for People magazine for its “Beautiful Issue.”

“Normally, when you don’t [wear makeup], it’s because you’re in a situation where you don’t feel the pressure to look your best,” she told the mag. “There’s a sense of just being present without needing to impress anyone.”

In 2017, she spoke about her seemingly flawless skin with The New York Times.

“I never cleanse my skin in the morning. My grandmother taught me that at night your skin replenishes all the things you lost during the day,” she said. “Also, if I cleanse very well at night, why would it be dirty when I wake up? It’s for companies to have you use more products.”

As for her morning routine, she said, “I spritz rose water — it’s so gentle and wakes the skin up. Then I apply moisturizer. I have an oil from my line Nuance that I love. I don’t do sunscreen unless I’m going to be out in the sun all day. Why? I don’t think the chemicals in sunscreen are good for your skin. I believe in using it when you need it.”