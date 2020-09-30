Rihanna Slips Into A Lace Bikini As She Proudly Protects Her ‘Melanin’, SEE Pic

Singer Rihanna has shared a new sunbathing photo where she is seen protecting her melanin.

She took to Instagram to share the lingerie snapshot. The Umbrella singer teams her swimwear with a navy blue hat and two streaks of suncream on her cheeks.

Rihanna captioned the image, “Just protecting my melanin while they try to eradicate it! @fentyskin #FentySkinStartRs mini gang!”

Check out Rihanna’s post below:

This comes a few days ahead of her fashion show titled Savage X Fenty show. The event will take place on October 2 and will feature celebrities like Demi Moore, Bella Hadid besides Rihanna.

Along with showcasing her latest lingerie collection, the event will have musical and dance performances.

Meanwhile, Rihanna is healing quickly after being involved in an electric scooter accident. The 32-year-old suffered some bruising to her face after the accident.

“Rihanna is completely fine now but flipped over on an electric scooter last week and bruised her forehead and face. Luckily there were no major injuries and she is healing quickly,” her representative said in a statement to people.com.