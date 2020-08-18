Queen Elizabeth Disrespected: Prince Harry Threw Tantrum to Please Meghan Markle?

Prince Harry has reportedly thrown a tantrum at Queen Elizabeth II so that he can please Meghan Markle and protect her from palace “vipers.”

He allegedly demanded the Queen to sort out one of the palace aides, who, at the same time, is a close confidante of his grandmother.

Prince Harry Disrespects Her Majesty

A royal insider, Omid Scobie, has claimed that Prince Harry once agitatedly told the Queen to make one of the aides do her job better. Scobie is also the author of the controversial Prince Harry and Meghan Markle book titled “Finding Freedom.”

Speaking on True Royalty TV for an interview, Scobie alleged that the Duke of Sussex was compelled to make an exasperated call following a fight with the Queen’s long-time dresser Angela Kelly.

Scobie said that Prince Harry and Angela Kelly could not see eye to eye whether Meghan Markle, then bride-to-be of Prince Harry, should be given time to try on her wedding tiara during a trial with her hairdresser ahead of the wedding.

“I don’t know what the hell is going on,” Harry reportedly said over a phone call to his grandmother. “This woman needs to make this work for my future wife.”

Prince Harry Suspicious of Palace Aides

Prince Harry was reportedly pissed that the hairdresser even dared to “deliberately drag her feet” when Meghan Markle requested access for the tiara before the big day in May 2018.

On Angela Kelly’s part, however, there were several problems associated with Meghan’s choice of tiara. Her first choice repeatedly was a Greville Emerald Kokoshnik tiara, which is what Prince Eugenie wore at her wedding — six months before the Sussexes’ wedding day.

The issues surrounding the tiara that Meghan wanted for her big day were documented in the biography released earlier this month. The alleged phone call between an annoyed Prince and dismayed Queen is only being revealed for the first time.

Scobie explained: “‘Harry had to intervene. He called his grandmother and said, ‘I don’t know what the hell is going on. This woman needs to make this work for my future wife.’ It is apparent that right from the get-go, even before Meghan Markle officially became the Duchess, Prince Harry was already allowing her to portray a ‘what Meghan wants, Meghan gets’ narrative.”

Moreover, Prince Harry was already reportedly aware that there were people within the institution that would stop at nothing and even engage in the pettiest of methods just to make Meghan suffer in the palace. However, this is why he has made it clear which side he is on — and that is of his wife’s.

It is unclear why this phone conversation did not figure into the book, which already detailed so many controversies. However, it would have at least reveal that Prince Harry was already suspicious of many people in the palace. Specifically, it is obvious that he did not believe Kelly was truly unavailable to aid Meghan during her hair trial.

Instead, he believed that the aide was simply and deliberately making Meghan feel invisible and unimportant.

Going to his grandmother did the trick. After the phone call with Queen Elizabeth II, Meghan got her trial.

Prince Harry’s actions made some people think the Duke was being oversensitive. Some of his close friends tried to convince him that some of the old palace staff might not be deliberately making Meghan’s life difficult, but the Prince thought otherwise.

This feeling, plus Meghan Markle’s own hardships in pleasing the media and the public, probably pushed the two to decide on “Megxit” — a move which would permanently damage Prince Harry’s relationship with his family, particularly Prince William.

Only if the allegations are true, though. Some sources told The Telegraph following this Scobie revelation that this is some concocted story because that phone call certainly did not happen.