Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Make a Major Professional Move After Royal Exit

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have signed on with Harry Walker Agency for speaking engagements. Get all of the details on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s big move here.

E! News can confirm that the former Duke and Duchess of Sussex have signed with Harry Walker Agency for speaking engagements. The couple will be engaging in moderated discussions and keynote speeches with trade associations, corporations and community forums, speaking on racial justice, gender equity, environmental concerns and mental health.

This marks Harry and Meghan’s return to public platforms since announcing their departure from the royal family in January. The duo’s final engagement as senior working members of the royal family took place on March 10 for the annual Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey, where they were also joined by Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Since then, Harry and Meghan have continued to carry out their charitable endeavors as they navigate life outside of the royal family. In April, they announced the launch of their new philanthropic foundation Archewell, whose name pays homage to their son Archie Harrison, 13 months.

“Before SussexRoyal, came the idea of ‘Arche’—the Greek word meaning ‘source of action’. We connected to this concept for the charitable organization we hoped to build one day, and it became the inspiration for our son’s name,” the couple said of their non-profit organization. “Archewell is a name that combines an ancient word for strength and action, and another that evokes the deep resources we each must draw upon.”

They added, “Faced with this information coming to light, we felt compelled to share the story of how this came to be. We look forward to launching Archewell when the time is right.”

After taking up residency in Los Angeles, Harry and Meghan have been doing their part to give back to the community. At the beginning of the pandemic, they teamed up with Project Angel Food to help deliver meals to those in need.

And on June 23, the pair paid a visit to Homeboy Industries, a L.A.-based gang rehabilitation and re-entry program, to show their support for the organization’s Feed HOPE Program, which provides meals to those experiencing food insecurity during the pandemic.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were just ‘Harry and Meghan’ to the homies,” Homeboy Industries founder Greg Boyle said in a statement. “They rolled up their sleeves and deeply engaged with our workers in the Bakery and Café. It was immediate kinship and heartening in its mutuality.”

Thrilled by Harry and Meghan’s commitment, Homegirl Café manager Mariana Enriquez said, “It was remarkable to share our Feed Hope program with Harry and Meghan today. They are both down to earth and kind. The staff was honored they took the time to see us, hear us and walk on our journey today. We will never forget it.”